Apple announced a bunch of new-to-iPhone features at its iPhone 12 event last week, including MagSafe charging accessories. While Apple's website says the MagSafe Charger's magnetic alignment experience is limited to iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models, a video from YouTuber zollotech has revealed that it works with Google's Pixel 5 as well (via Reddit.

As you can see in the video above, the MagSafe charger easily attaches to the back of the Pixel 5 and it starts charging instantly. The main advantage of Apple's MagSafe charger is that you don't have to look for the "sweet spot" when placing your phone on the charger.

You can also continue using your phone while charging, as the charger will stay attached, thanks to magnetic alignment. Apple says its iPhone 12 lineup be wirelessly charged using the MagSafe charger even when using MagSafe-compatible cases, although it isn't clear if the Pixel 5 can also be charged wirelessly with a case on.

While the MagSafe charger is capable of providing fast wireless charging up to 15W to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, the Pixel 5 only supports 12W wireless charging speeds.