Beats or AirPods? With great prices on both, which Prime Day headphones deal should you actually buy?

They might not have the ubiquitous white shells of their Apple stablemates, but the Beats line of headphones is just as instantly memorable thanks to their eye catching colors and slick designs. They all present as solid alternatives to the AirPods line as well, with loads of different options depending on what you're looking for out of a pair of headphones.

Now, over Prime Day, it's just become a whole lot easier to get your hands on a pair as a large portion of the range is reduced in price dramatically. In one case, there's a price that takes them under half price, and makes for the most solid purchase case we've ever seen. From the Studio Pro to the Studio Buds, there are plenty of reasons to buy a pair of Beats — and they just became a whole lot easier to recommend.

The Beats

Tammy's top pick: Beats Studio Pro | $349 $169 at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro | $349 $169 at Amazon While they might not be worth the pick up at their full price, they're definitely worth a look at this incredible deal cost. That's a massive $190 saving if you're paying attention, and a brand new lowest price for the Beats Studio Pro.

Beats Solo 4 | $199 $119 at Amazon The latest Beats headphones have also received a stonking great discount, with a massive $80 saving for a new lowest price. They might not have noise canceling like their more expensive cousins, but they pack in the features where it counts — at this price, it's almost a no-brainer.

Beats Fit Pro | $199 $149 at Amazon With their little wings to help them fit better in your ears, the Beats Fit Pro are perfect for listening to music while exercising. This deal might not quite bring them down to their lowest price ever, but it's still a solid deal on some comfy, convenient headphones.

Beats Studio Buds | $149 $79 at Amazon This is the perfect deal if you don't want to spend the earth on a pair of noise-canceling in-ear buds. This price is the lowest we've ever seen on the Beats Studio Buds, and while they might not be as impressive as their 'Plus' revamp, they're still a great set of earphones — and at $79, super affordable too.

The AirPods

While all the Beats have been reduced, so too have the entire line of Apple's AirPods line. They offer a different look and feel to the Beats headphones, going for a more subdued look and with less emphasis on the lower end of the sound spectrum.

Tammy's top pick: AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $169 at Amazon

AirPods 2 | $129 $69 at Amazon The AirPods 2 are now the cheapest they've ever been, and offer some great features for the price. Interestingly, however, we'd recommend going for the Beats Studio Buds — you get noise canceling.

AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $169 at Amazon Our favorite pair of AirPods are now at their lowest price ever, making them the perfect pickup over the Prime Day sales. This deal brings them well below their previous lowest, and gives you the perfect opportunity to get some for your pockets.

AirPods Max | $549 $394 at Amazon The AirPods Max are probably not a pair of headphones you're thinking of picking up if you're looking at Beats, but they are currently at their lowest price ever.

AirPods 3 | $179 $119 at Amazon The Spatial Audio-equipped AirPods 3 are at a brand new lowest price ever, and their surround sound is a feature you won't get in any of Beats in-ear buds.