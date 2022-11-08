Live
Bag an early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal - updated LIVE
The best deals as they happen.
We love a good deal over here at iMore, and none are more welcome than Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. Black Friday is always a good time to grab a deal on something for the Switch, and loads of retailers are getting in on the action early with some great deals already available.
If you're looking for a new controller, new games, or even a new Switch system, then you'll find some of the best deals over the next few weeks, culminating in Black Friday on November 25. There really is no better time throughout the year to find a great price on gaming hardware and games.
This blog will be kept updated with all the best deals as they happen, with new prices appearing throughout the coming weeks. Keep checking back on this page, too - there's always going to be something new coming up! Here are some of the best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.
Early Black Friday Switch Deals highlights
- Switch Black Friday at Gamestop
- Switch games at Best Buy
- Switch deals at Walmart
- Switch deals at Newegg
Best Early Nintendo Switch deals
What with the Switch now offering voice chat for online games, you'll want a headset that's good for both sound in-game and mic quality. This Razer headset is also super comfy, so you won't notice it after long sessions of play.
This deal halves the price, making it the cheapest it's been for some time with $50 off. The other colors, pink and silver, are also reduced, but a little less at $20 off. Either way, you're getting a good deal, but to get a great deal go for the black ones.
The Nintendo Switch Pro controller is very good, but it's also very expensive - this PowerA option is a little cheaper and just as good. It's even got extra buttons on the back so that you don't have to take your thumbs off the thumbsticks to press buttons.
This deal over at GameStop will save you $30 - a nice saving and makes it less than half the price of the Switch Pro controller.
