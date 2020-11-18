What you need to know
- To kick off the Go Beyond Initiative, the 12 Days of Friendship event is starting today in Pokémon Go .
- Friendship levels will increase more for completing activities together.
- Players will earn more XP for completing Raids.
- Players can open more gifts each day.
To kick off the Go Beyond Initiative, Niantic announced a new event starting in Pokémon Go today: the 12 Days of Friendship. To celebrate the friends who have made our Pokémon Go journey so much more than just a game, for the next 12 days, all the activities that normally increase your friendship level in Pokémon Go will be boosted. Whether you're opening gifts, trading Pokémon, or battling with your friends, you'll be able to hit that top level of Best Friend much faster during this event.
Additionally, if you're battling with your friends in Raids, you'll get an added attack boost. Be sure to stock up on Remote Raid passes, because this boost applies whether you're in the same room or battling from opposite sides of the planet! Completing Raids with friends will also give even more XP to help more players hit level 40. Also starting today, players will earn double XP for catching Pokémon. This bonus will last through the 12 Days of Friendship Event, as well as for the month of December. Trainers who reach level 40 before the end of the year will earn some awesome rewards, including a Legacy 40 Medal and access to a Timed Research to earn a Gyarados Hat.
The 12 Days of Friendship is just a small part of the announcements today, so be sure to check our indepth coverage of the whole Go Beyond update, and check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
