Today Niantic announced the details for Pokémon Go's final Community Day of 2020, celebrating over 20 different species of Pokémon. It will run the weekend of December 12 and 13 from 6AM to 10PM local time, with six hour windows on both days with additional boosted Shiny rates and bonuses.

The following Pokémon will take over wild Spawns:

Charmander

Weedle

Abra

Gastly

Rhyhorn

Electabuzz

Magmar

Magikarp

Porygon

Seedot

Piplup

The following Pokémon will be taking over Raids:

Totodile

Swinub

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Ralts

Slakoth

Trapinch

Bagon

Turtwig

Chimchar

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 2KM Eggs:

Totodile

Swinub

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Ralts

Slakoth

Trapinch

Bagon

Turtwig

Chimchar.

The following Community Day Exclusive moves will be available:

Charizard: Dragon Breath.

Beedrill: Drill Run.

Alakazam: Counter.

Gengar: Shadow Punch.

Rhyperior: Rock Wrecker.

Electivire: Flamethrower.

Magmortar: Thunderbolt.

Gyarados: Aqua Tail.

Porygon-Z: Tri Attack.

Feraligatr: Hydro Cannon.

Mamoswine: Ancient Power.

Sceptile: Frenzy Plant.

Blaziken: Blast Burn.

Shiftry: Bullet Seed.

Gardevoir: Synchronoise

Gallade: Synchronoise.

Slaking: Body Slam.

Swampert: Hydro Cannon.

Flygon: Earth Power.

Salamence: Outrage

Torterra: Frenzy Plant.

Infernape: Blast Burn.

Empoleon: Hydro Cannon.

On Saturday, from 11AM to 5PM local time, Trainers will enjoy double Catch Stardust and half Egg Hatch Distance. Mega Gengar will be appearing more often in Raids and the following Pokémon will have increased Shiny rates:

Weedle

Abra

Gastly

Rhyhorn

Seedot

Piplup

On Sunday, from 11AM to 5PM local time, Trainers will enjoy double Catch Stardust and half Egg Hatch Distance. Mega Charizard X will be appearing more often in Raids and the following Pokémon will have increased Shiny rates:

Charmander

Electabuzz

Magmar

Magikarp

Porygon

Additionally, there will be limited Community Day boxes and a $1 USD or local equivalent Special Research Story available in the PokéShop. Timed Research will be available to all players for the duration of Community Day which can earn players an Elite Charge TM.

Which of these many Pokémon are you most excited for another chance to catch? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journeuy!