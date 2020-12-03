What you need to know
- Niantic has announced the details for the final Community Day of 2020.
- December's Community Day will run both Saturday and Sunday, December 12 and 13 from 6AM to 10PM local time.
- Every Pokémon from 2019 and 2020's Community Days will return over the weekend.
Today Niantic announced the details for Pokémon Go's final Community Day of 2020, celebrating over 20 different species of Pokémon. It will run the weekend of December 12 and 13 from 6AM to 10PM local time, with six hour windows on both days with additional boosted Shiny rates and bonuses.
The following Pokémon will take over wild Spawns:
- Charmander
- Weedle
- Abra
- Gastly
- Rhyhorn
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Magikarp
- Porygon
- Seedot
- Piplup
The following Pokémon will be taking over Raids:
- Totodile
- Swinub
- Treecko
- Torchic
- Mudkip
- Ralts
- Slakoth
- Trapinch
- Bagon
- Turtwig
- Chimchar
The following Pokémon will be hatching from 2KM Eggs:
- Totodile
- Swinub
- Treecko
- Torchic
- Mudkip
- Ralts
- Slakoth
- Trapinch
- Bagon
- Turtwig
- Chimchar.
The following Community Day Exclusive moves will be available:
- Charizard: Dragon Breath.
- Beedrill: Drill Run.
- Alakazam: Counter.
- Gengar: Shadow Punch.
- Rhyperior: Rock Wrecker.
- Electivire: Flamethrower.
- Magmortar: Thunderbolt.
- Gyarados: Aqua Tail.
- Porygon-Z: Tri Attack.
- Feraligatr: Hydro Cannon.
- Mamoswine: Ancient Power.
- Sceptile: Frenzy Plant.
- Blaziken: Blast Burn.
- Shiftry: Bullet Seed.
- Gardevoir: Synchronoise
- Gallade: Synchronoise.
- Slaking: Body Slam.
- Swampert: Hydro Cannon.
- Flygon: Earth Power.
- Salamence: Outrage
- Torterra: Frenzy Plant.
- Infernape: Blast Burn.
- Empoleon: Hydro Cannon.
On Saturday, from 11AM to 5PM local time, Trainers will enjoy double Catch Stardust and half Egg Hatch Distance. Mega Gengar will be appearing more often in Raids and the following Pokémon will have increased Shiny rates:
- Weedle
- Abra
- Gastly
- Rhyhorn
- Seedot
- Piplup
On Sunday, from 11AM to 5PM local time, Trainers will enjoy double Catch Stardust and half Egg Hatch Distance. Mega Charizard X will be appearing more often in Raids and the following Pokémon will have increased Shiny rates:
- Charmander
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Magikarp
- Porygon
Additionally, there will be limited Community Day boxes and a $1 USD or local equivalent Special Research Story available in the PokéShop. Timed Research will be available to all players for the duration of Community Day which can earn players an Elite Charge TM.
Which of these many Pokémon are you most excited for another chance to catch? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journeuy!
