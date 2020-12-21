What you need to know
- Niantic has announced the next Community Day Pokémon.
- On Saturday, January 16, 2021, Machop will be featured and it will evolve into a Machamp that knows Payback.
- Additionally, the Holiday Avatar Style items have been added to the PokéShop.
Niantic has announced the next Pokémon to be featured in Community Day. On Saturday, January 21, Trainers will be able to catch hundreds of Machop. Any Machoke evolved into Machamp during Community Day will learn the Dark type charged attack, Payback. Machoke is one of the select few Pokémon who can benefit from Trade Evolution, so be sure to coordinate with a friend or two on Community Day to save yourself the hundred Machop Candy each Machamp costs to evolve. As a Community Day: Play at Home edition, the event will likely be six hours instead of three. Incense will last for three hours and there will be a paid Special Research storyline, which is included with the purchase of a ticket for the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event. Players will also be able to enjoy triple Catch Stardust and boosted Machop Shiny rates.
Additionally, the previously announced Holiday Avatar Style items have now been added to the PokéShop. Players can now purchase Whimsicott ear muffs, a Greedent ugly Christmas sweater, a white winter sweater with a red and green striped scarf, and four different pairs of snow boots.
Are you excited to catch tons of Machop and evolve Machamp that know Payback? Have you decked out your avatar in the lastest holiday fashions? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!
