Niantic took to Twitter today to announces new features aimed at keeping players playing Pokémon Go while social distancing. As the company continues to focus on making play possible for those stuck at home, these new features include Remote Raid Passes, daily Field Research, and Friend Gifts from Buddy Pokémon. Other new features include commonly requested improvements to powering up Pokémon and item usage.

The first change coming is a new item called a Remote Raid Pass. This item will allow players to participate in any Raid Battle in their Nearby Sightings, extending the range for Raid Battles dramatically. Up to 20 Trainers will be able to join in using these passes and will be on equal footing with Trainers who are actually within range of the Gym. Niantic stated this would change in the future, eventually reducing the number of remote players allowed, and decreasing the attack power of remote players, suggesting that this item will be a permanent part of the game, beyond the current health crisis. Two more new features were announced as well: Daily Field Research and Friend Gifts from Buddy Pokémon. Both aimed at players who cannot safely reach PokéStops, these features will give every Trainer a daily Field Research without the need to spin a PokéStop, and will allow your Buddy Pokémon to go find more gifts for you to send to your friends.

In addition to these new features, two frequently requested changes are coming as well. Players will be able to power up their Pokémon to the desired CP level in one go, and multiple items with time limits, such as Incense, Star Pieces, and Lucky Eggs will be usable at once. Instead of waiting for the time limit to expire on an Incense, players will be able to use up to 200 at once. A couple visual changes will be added as well.

