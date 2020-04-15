What you need to know
- New Remote Raid Passes will allow Trainers to participate in any Raid in their nearby.
- Players can look forward to a bonus Field Research every day without the need to spin a PokéStop.
- Buddy Pokémon will also be able to find Friend Gifts for Trainers who run out without needing to spin PokéStops.
Niantic took to Twitter today to announces new features aimed at keeping players playing Pokémon Go while social distancing. As the company continues to focus on making play possible for those stuck at home, these new features include Remote Raid Passes, daily Field Research, and Friend Gifts from Buddy Pokémon. Other new features include commonly requested improvements to powering up Pokémon and item usage.
The first change coming is a new item called a Remote Raid Pass. This item will allow players to participate in any Raid Battle in their Nearby Sightings, extending the range for Raid Battles dramatically. Up to 20 Trainers will be able to join in using these passes and will be on equal footing with Trainers who are actually within range of the Gym. Niantic stated this would change in the future, eventually reducing the number of remote players allowed, and decreasing the attack power of remote players, suggesting that this item will be a permanent part of the game, beyond the current health crisis. Two more new features were announced as well: Daily Field Research and Friend Gifts from Buddy Pokémon. Both aimed at players who cannot safely reach PokéStops, these features will give every Trainer a daily Field Research without the need to spin a PokéStop, and will allow your Buddy Pokémon to go find more gifts for you to send to your friends.
In addition to these new features, two frequently requested changes are coming as well. Players will be able to power up their Pokémon to the desired CP level in one go, and multiple items with time limits, such as Incense, Star Pieces, and Lucky Eggs will be usable at once. Instead of waiting for the time limit to expire on an Incense, players will be able to use up to 200 at once. A couple visual changes will be added as well.
Will these new updates improve your gameplay? Do you have a new feature you'd like to see? Drop us a comment below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was!
Get your Bollywood fix with Eros Now Select available via Apple TV channels
Eros Now Select has been added to Apple TV Channels, giving US users a route into tons of movies, shows, and more.
Eve updates app to add new customization and better iCloud syncing
Eve has updated its Eve for HomeKit app, and version 4.2 has a host of new features!
C.J.'s next Fishing Tourney will be in July
There are four Fishing Tourneys each year in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Here's when they are and what the rules are for participating.
Get these Pokémon Mystery Dungeon accessories for your Switch
Are you loving being a Pokémon in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX? Bring the love to your Nintendo Switch with these great accessories.