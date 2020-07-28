What you need to know
- Niantic has announced August 2020's Community Day Pokémon.
- Magikarp will be featured with Gyarados learning Aqua Tail.
- Players will also enjoy triple catch Stardust.
While Pokémon Go players might still be riding the high of Pokémon Go Fest 2020, Niantic has just announced the details for August 2020's Community Day. Community Day will be help on August 8, 2020 and will feature the Fish Pokémon, Magikarp. Any Magikarp evolved into Gyarados on Community Day will know the event exclusive move Aqua Tail. Other Community Day bonuses include:
- Triple Catch Stardust
- Extended three hour Incense
No word yet on whether this Community Day: Play-at-Home Edition will feature an exclusive paid Special Research storyline, like Abra and Gastly's Community Days featured, but here's hoping!
While Community Day is often used to introduce Shiny variants of the featured Pokémon, Magikarp was the first Pokémon in Pokémon Go to feature a shiny variant back in March of 2017. Players can likely still count on Magikarp having boosted shiny spawns on Community Day. Gyarados is also one of a select number of Pokémon species to have a Mega Evolution, so make sure you're catching and evolving as many as possible. Mega Evolution is coming to Pokémon Go soon and you'll certainly want at least a few high IV Gyarados when this feature is released.
Are you excited for Magikarp's Community Day or did you already get your fill of the Fish Pokémon during Pokémon Go Fest 2020? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
