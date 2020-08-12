Once again, Niantic has announced that the players will be selecting the next couple Pokémon to be featured in Pokémon Go Community Day. There have been several Community Day Pokémon selected by the players thus far, including Weedle, Rhyhorn, and Gastly. Although Niantic has not confirmed how players will vote, it is likely there will be another poll on Twitter where players can vote for one of four Pokémon. Niantic has also taken votes through field research in the past, but it seems as though Twitter polls are preferred.

Niantic has also not announced the details for Community Day exclusive moves, but the announcement did include the four possible Pokémon. Trainers will be able to vote for Caterpie, Charmander, Porygon, or Grimer. Of these Pokémon, Charmander has already been featured in a Community Day, but it is also a fan favorite and the only Pokémon featured whose final stage can Mega Evolve. Charizard is also one of only two Pokémon to have multiple Mega Evolutions: Mega Charizard X and Mega Charizard Y. Mega Evolution is coming to Pokémon Go soon, so if Charmander is selected, we may see its Community Day used to introduce this new game mechanic.

Are you excited to cast your vote for the next Community Day Pokémon species? Which Pokémon will have your vote or will you be waiting until Niantic announces the Community Day exclusive moves to decide? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!