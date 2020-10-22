Pokemon Go Dia De MuertosSource: Niantic

What you need to know

  • For the first time, Niantic will be celebrating Dia de Muertos in Pokémon Go.
  • From November 1, 2020 through November 2, Trainers will be able to encounter event themed Pokémon, complete Field Research, and earn Poffins.
  • Players will also get a special Snapshot Surprise and an event box in the PokéShop.

As Pokémon Go Trainers prepare for the Pokémon Go Halloween 2020 event, Niantic has announced another holiday event coming soon. For the first time ever, Players will be able to celebrate Dia de Muertos, the Day of the Dead in Pokémon Go. Dia de Muertos is a holiday observed in Mexico and other parts of the Americas during which the lives of those no longer with us are remembered and celebrated. A joyous event filled with tasty treats, traditional dances, and surrounded by family, this holiday has a special place in the hearts of many in Latin America.

Beginning on November 1, 2020, Trainers will be seeing Pokémon fitting with the themes of Dia de Muertos for two days. Pokémon with increased spawns will include:

  • Cubone
  • Sunflora
  • Roselia
  • Cacnea
  • Duskull
  • Litwick

Additionally, Incense will attract the following Pokémon:

  • Gastly
  • Misdreavus
  • Absol
  • Shuppet
  • Duskull
  • Drifloon
  • Litwick

Trainers will be able to collect event exclusive Field Research tasks from PokéStops and Gyms which will reward encounters with the following Pokémon:

  • Marowak
  • Alolan Marowak
  • Murkrow
  • Duskull

Trainers will be able to enjoy a special Snapshot Surprised and Poffins in their GO Battle League rewards. There will also be an event box will be available in the PokéShop which will include:

  • Incense
  • Poffins
  • Star Pieces
  • Remote Raid Passes

Are you excited for the chance to celebrate Dia de Muertos with Pokémon Go? Which of these Pokémon are you looking forward to catching? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!

