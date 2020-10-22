As Pokémon Go Trainers prepare for the Pokémon Go Halloween 2020 event, Niantic has announced another holiday event coming soon. For the first time ever, Players will be able to celebrate Dia de Muertos, the Day of the Dead in Pokémon Go. Dia de Muertos is a holiday observed in Mexico and other parts of the Americas during which the lives of those no longer with us are remembered and celebrated. A joyous event filled with tasty treats, traditional dances, and surrounded by family, this holiday has a special place in the hearts of many in Latin America.

Beginning on November 1, 2020, Trainers will be seeing Pokémon fitting with the themes of Dia de Muertos for two days. Pokémon with increased spawns will include:

Cubone

Sunflora

Roselia

Cacnea

Duskull

Litwick

Additionally, Incense will attract the following Pokémon:

Gastly

Misdreavus

Absol

Shuppet

Duskull

Drifloon

Litwick

Trainers will be able to collect event exclusive Field Research tasks from PokéStops and Gyms which will reward encounters with the following Pokémon:

Marowak

Alolan Marowak

Murkrow

Duskull

Trainers will be able to enjoy a special Snapshot Surprised and Poffins in their GO Battle League rewards. There will also be an event box will be available in the PokéShop which will include:

Incense

Poffins

Star Pieces

Remote Raid Passes

Are you excited for the chance to celebrate Dia de Muertos with Pokémon Go? Which of these Pokémon are you looking forward to catching? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!