What you need to know
- For the first time, Niantic will be celebrating Dia de Muertos in Pokémon Go.
- From November 1, 2020 through November 2, Trainers will be able to encounter event themed Pokémon, complete Field Research, and earn Poffins.
- Players will also get a special Snapshot Surprise and an event box in the PokéShop.
As Pokémon Go Trainers prepare for the Pokémon Go Halloween 2020 event, Niantic has announced another holiday event coming soon. For the first time ever, Players will be able to celebrate Dia de Muertos, the Day of the Dead in Pokémon Go. Dia de Muertos is a holiday observed in Mexico and other parts of the Americas during which the lives of those no longer with us are remembered and celebrated. A joyous event filled with tasty treats, traditional dances, and surrounded by family, this holiday has a special place in the hearts of many in Latin America.
Beginning on November 1, 2020, Trainers will be seeing Pokémon fitting with the themes of Dia de Muertos for two days. Pokémon with increased spawns will include:
- Cubone
- Sunflora
- Roselia
- Cacnea
- Duskull
- Litwick
Additionally, Incense will attract the following Pokémon:
- Gastly
- Misdreavus
- Absol
- Shuppet
- Duskull
- Drifloon
- Litwick
Trainers will be able to collect event exclusive Field Research tasks from PokéStops and Gyms which will reward encounters with the following Pokémon:
- Marowak
- Alolan Marowak
- Murkrow
- Duskull
Trainers will be able to enjoy a special Snapshot Surprised and Poffins in their GO Battle League rewards. There will also be an event box will be available in the PokéShop which will include:
- Incense
- Poffins
- Star Pieces
- Remote Raid Passes
Are you excited for the chance to celebrate Dia de Muertos with Pokémon Go? Which of these Pokémon are you looking forward to catching? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Halide Mark II is a much-improved version of an already teriffic camera app
Halide was already an excellent camera app for those who want more control over their photos. The update, Halide Mark II, takes things up a notch.
Apple can now test your AirPods for earwax
Apple is rolling out new kits to its retail stores so staff can test customer AirPods to determine whether a fault is caused by audio issues or just a build-up of... you get the idea.
This music video was shot directly in Dolby Vision HDR on iPhone 12
Jonathan Morrison and Wolf are back with another incredible iPhone 12 video, this time an acoustic music video shot on iPhone 12 and 12 Pro in Dolby Vision HDR.
Spooky Nintendo Switch games listed from kid-friendly to terrifying
One of the best ways to get into the autumn spirit is by playing an awesome game, whether it be delightfully spooky or flat-out horror. Here are the best games to play on your Nintendo Switch this Halloween.