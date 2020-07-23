What you need to know
- As with previous Pokémon Go Fest Events, Pokémon Go Fest 2020 will have Ultra Unlock Bonuses.
- For every eight global challenges completed, Niantic will reward all Trainers with an additional week long event.
- The three weeks will be themed around Dragons, Enigmas, and the Unova Region.
Each year, to celebrate the game's anniversary, Niantic hosts a massive event called Pokémon Go Fest. This event include tons of activities, fun, challenges, and, of course, Pokémon. One of the awesome features of this event is the Ultra Unlock Bonuses. These are rewards for players completing various challenges during Pokémon Go Fest. For Pokémon Go Fest 2020, Niantic has just announced the Ultra Unlock Bonuses. While the challenges will be massive to suit the global virtual event, the rewards will also be pretty amazing. For every eight challenges completed by the global community, all Trainers will be rewarded with an additional week long event!
The Ultra Unlock Bonus Weeks will have three different themes, each with a different set of Pokémon. The theme for Week One is Dragon. It will feature Dragon type Pokémon, including Alolan Exeggutor, Horsea, Dratini, Bagon, Trapinch, Swablu, Gible, Deino, and Rayquaza. The theme for Week Two is Enigma. It will feature Staryu, Jigglypuff, Clefairy, Lunatone, Solrock, Baltoy, Bronzor, Elgyem, Unown, and Deoxys. The theme for week three is Unova. It will feature Sewaddle, Cottonee, Emolga, Roggenrola, Bouffalant, Genesect, and other Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region.
Are you excited for these Ultra Unlock Bonuses? Which Pokémon are you most looking forward to being featured? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our ongoing coverage of Pokémon Go Fest 2020 so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
