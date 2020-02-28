Dynamic Weather was announced alongside Pokémon Go Gen 3 . With it, Pokémon are now more abundant and powerful when their type matches the local weather. Trainers are also awarded more Stardust when catching weather boosted Pokémon.

These Move types are also boosted during their respective Dynamic Weather. Keep in mind, that's just the moves, not the Pokémon itself! So, if your Dragonite is using Steel Wing, it won't be boosed in Windy Weather, even though Dragonite is a Dragon type.

These are the Pokémon types that spawn more frequently, are higher level, and award more Stardust on capture during the different climate conditions:

There are seven types of Dynamic Weather in Pokémon Go, each based on the actual weather in your local area. These include:

Weather can also break the previous level 30 cap for spawns, so you can encounter higher-level Pokémon in the wild. Similarly, Raid Bosses will go from level 20 to 25 if their typing matches the current weather. Again, this isn't a guarantee, just a chance. Much of Pokémon Go is determined by a random number generator, so it's no different than rolling dice.

For spawns, species that match the current weather conditions will show up more often. So, when the time comes, the game first decides if something is going to spawn, then checks for the rarity of the spawn, then checks if it'll be overwritten by the weather spawn. That sounds a little complicated but it works out so that more Pokémon whose type match the weather show up. You'll still see other type Pokémon, of course, and the weather doesn't guarantee rare Pokémon spawning left and right. You'll just be more likely to see those types.

When dynamic weather originally launched, extreme weather warnings would lock you out of the bonus system. Worse, Pokémon Go would flag any warning, no matter how minor or far removed, as an excuse to shut things down.

Now, just like with the speed lockout, you can tap to acknowledge the extreme weather warning and then keep playing anyway.

It's still annoying. The pop-up returns anytime the weather changes — or you change weather zones — regardless of what else you're doing.

However, if you're getting a weather warning, it might just be because there's some hazardous weather and you should consider playing at another time. Playing during a hurricane warning, a tornado watch, extreme heat advisory, or the like can be dangerous and this is still just a game!

What has Pokémon Go said about Dynamic Weather?

From Pokémon Go:

We'll also be introducing a new dynamic weather system in Pokémon GO that will change the way you and the millions of Trainers around the world discover, catch, and interact with Pokémon. You'll want to start paying even closer attention to your local weather patterns, Trainers. In addition to the in-game map being updated with cool new weather visuals, weather near you will impact Pokémon in a variety of ways. For example, you'll find your odds of discovering Mudkip splashing around will greatly improve on rainy days, as certain Pokémon types will be more commonly found during various weather conditions. Additionally, attacks of certain types will be more effective during some weather conditions, so a Charizard's Fire Spin will perform better on sunny days, for example. Rain or shine, winter or spring, your gameplay experience will remain fresh, making your time outdoors even more exciting.

This was followed up by a developer insight post on December 7, 2017.

Also from Pokémon Go:

Dynamic Weather Gameplay: The Pokémon GO user interface will reflect each Trainer's current local weather.

Certain Pokémon will be more likely to appear frequently in weather that suits them the most.

These Pokémon will yield bonus Stardust when caught.

These Pokémon are more likely to have greater potential in battle.

Move types that match certain weather conditions will deal extra damage in battle. Developer Comments: When we first started thinking about features we'd be introducing alongside the Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region, a dynamic weather system that reflects real-world weather in-game was one of the first concepts that came to mind. This feature brings us one step closer to how we've envisioned discovering Pokémon in the real world–further connecting the digital world to the physical world you experience around you. We want changes in weather to have an impact on your gameplay experience. When it's raining outside, the game world will match the real-world conditions. You'll see rain falling from the sky and Water-type Pokémon appearing much more frequently, but that's not all. While it's raining, the Water-type Pokémon you catch in the wild or through Raid Battles will award more Stardust and have greater potential in battle. You'll also be able to use your local weather patterns to your advantage in Gym battles and Raid Battles, as some move types will be more effective during certain weather conditions. We're incredibly excited for you to experience this new dynamic weather gameplay system as it starts rolling out to Trainers around the world.

Any questions on Dynamic Weather in Pokémon Go?

