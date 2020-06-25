Pokémon GO Fest 2020 is almost here. To prepare, there will be three weeks of Timed Research Challenges. Trainers will get awesome individual rewards, as well as have the chance to unlock Pokémon for Pokémon GO Fest 2020.
What is a Timed Research Challenge?
Introduced in the Throwback Challence Event, a Timed Research Challenge is Special Research that must be completed in a set period of time. If it isn't completed before the time expires, it will disappear forever. There are bonuses during the Timed Research which will make it easier to complete and the bonuses are pretty awesome. For this Timed Research Challenge, there are both individual rewards and group rewards in the form of Pokémon unlocked for Pokémon GO Fest 2020.
Week One: Skill
The first week is themed around Skill. It will begin on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 8 AM local time and will feature three sets of Timed Research. Rewards include:
- Individuals completing the Research earn an encounter with Ducklett, an encounter with Flying Pikachu, a Star Piece, and more!
- One million Team Instinct Trainers completing the Research will unlock Chimecho for GO Fest.
- One million Team Mystic Trainers completing the Research will unlock Alomomola for GO Fest.
- One million Team Valor Trainers completing the Research will unlock Chansey for GO Fest.
- Individuals can also unlock the GO Fest Elite Skill Challenge, a set of difficult tasks featured in GO Fest 2020 separate from the Timed Research.
This week will end Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10 PM local time and will include the following bonuses:
- Flying type Pokémon and Pokémon wearing party hats will spawn in the wild, hatch from Eggs, and appear in Raids.
- Shiny Pidove will be appearing.
- Ducklett will be be introduced, spawning in the wild and hatching from 5 KM Eggs.
- Flying Pikachu will spawn in the wild and appear in Raids, and can be shiny.
- The Jump-Start Special Research will also be available this week for any Trainers who missed out on it during last year's anniversary celebration.
- A Snapshot surpise will also pop up during this event.
- Ho-Oh will be featured in a Raid Weekend.
Week Two: Battle
The second week is themed around Battle. It will begin on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 8 AM local time and will feature three sets of Timed Research. Rewards include:
- Individuals completing the Research earn an encounter with Hitmonlee, an encounter with Absol, a Super Rocket Radar, and more!
- One million Team Instinct Trainers completing the Research will unlock Ferroseed.
- One million Team Mystic Trainers completing the Research will unlock Alolan Grimer.
- One million Team Valor Trainers completing the Research will unlock Alolan Marowak.
- Individuals can also unlock GO Fest Elite Battle Challenge, a set of difficult tasks featured in GO Fest 2020 separate from the Timed Research.
In addition to the Timed Research, there will also be a Battle Event on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 11 AM to 2 PM local time. Week two will wrap up on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10 PM local time.
Week Three: Friendship
The third week is themed around Friendship. It will begin Friday, July 17, 2020 at 8 AM local time and will feature three sets of Timed Research. Rewards include:
- Individuals completing the Research earn an encounter with Alolan Raichu, an encounter with Petilil, a Lucky Egg, and more!
- One million Team Instinct Trainers completing the Research will unlock Togetic.
- One million Team Mystic Trainers completing the Research will unlock Dratini.
- One million Team Valor Trainers completing the Research will unlock Litwick.
- Individuals can also unlock GO Fest Elite Friendship Challenge, a set of difficult tasks featured in GO Fest 2020 separate from the Timed Research.
Week three will wrap up on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10 PM local time and will include the following bonuses:
- Summer themed Pokémon will spawn in the wild, hatch from Eggs, and appear in raids.
- Shiny Bellsprout will be appearing.
- Petilil will be introduced, spawning in the wild when the weather is sunny and hatching from 5 KM Eggs.
- Summer Style Pikachu will also be spawning in the wild.
- A Snapshot Surprise will pop up during this event.
Questions?
Do you have any questions about the Pokémon Go Anniversary Challenges? Which bonus or new Pokémon are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was!
