Pokémon GO Fest 2020 is almost here. To prepare, there will be three weeks of Timed Research Challenges. Trainers will get awesome individual rewards, as well as have the chance to unlock Pokémon for Pokémon GO Fest 2020. The first week has officially begun and we have everything you need to know to complete this week's Timed Research!
What is a Timed Research Challenge?
Introduced in the Throwback Challenge Event, a Timed Research Challenge is Special Research that must be completed in a set period of time. If it isn't completed before the time expires, it will disappear forever. There are bonuses during the Timed Research which will make it easier to complete and the bonuses are pretty awesome. For this Timed Research Challenge, there are both individual rewards and group rewards in the form of Pokémon unlocked for Pokémon GO Fest 2020.
Week One: Skill
The first week's challenges are themed around skill. It began on July 3, 2020 at 8 AM local time and will conclude on July 8, 2020 at 10 PM local time. While all of these can be completed solo and even without leaving home, they are both resource and time intensive, and of course, require skill!
Step One
- Catch 20 Pokémon for 100 Stardust.
- Make five Nice Throws for 10 PokéBalls.
- Use five Berries to catch Pokémon for five Pinap Berries.
Completion Rewards: 100 XP, one Golden Razz Berry, 10 Great Balls
Step Two
- Catch 30 Pokémon for 300 Stardust.
- Make ten Great Throws for ten Great Balls.
- Transfer 20 Pokémon for PokéBalls.
Completion Rewards: 300 XP, a Ducklett encounter, one Silver Pinap Berry
Step Three
- Catch 50 Pokémon for 1,000 Stardust.
- Make an Excellent Throw for ten Ultra Balls.
- Catch 15 different species of Pokémon for 20 Great Balls.
Completion Rewards: one Rare Candy, Flying Pikachu encounter, one Star Piece
Elite Challenge
In addition to the set of Timed Research, there is also an Elite Challenge. This will be even more resource and time intensive:
- Catch 100 Pokémon for five PokéBalls.
- Catch 25 different species of Pokémon for five Great Balls.
- Make 50 Excellent Throws for five Ultra Balls.
Completion Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust, five Razz Berries
Team Bonuses
In addition to the individual rewards, there are team based rewards as well.
- One million Team Instinct Trainers completing the Research will unlock Chimecho for GO Fest.
- One million Team Mystic Trainers completing the Research will unlock Alomomola for GO Fest.
- One million Team Valor Trainers completing the Research will unlock Chansey for GO Fest.
Bonuses
On top of the Timed Research, Team Challenges, and Elite Challenge, there will be plenty of bonuses during the week:
- Flying type Pokémon and Pokémon wearing party hats will spawn in the wild, hatch from Eggs, and appear in Raids.
- Shiny Pidove will be appearing.
- Ducklett will be be introduced, spawning in the wild and hatching from 5 KM Eggs.
- Flying Pikachu will spawn in the wild and appear in Raids, and can be shiny.
- The Jump-Start Special Research will also be available this week for any Trainers who missed out on it during last year's anniversary celebration.
- A Snapshot surpise will also pop up during this event.
- Ho-Oh will be featured in a Raid Weekend.
Questions?
Do you have any questions about the first week of the Pokémon Go Anniversary Challenge? Which bonus or new Pokémon are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was!
