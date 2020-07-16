Pokémon GO Fest 2020 is almost here. To prepare, there will be three weeks of Timed Research Challenges. Trainers will get awesome individual rewards, as well as have the chance to unlock Pokémon for Pokémon GO Fest 2020. The third week has officially begun and we have everything you need to know to complete this week's Timed Research! What is a Timed Research Challenge? Introduced in the Throwback Challenge Event, a Timed Research Challenge is Special Research that must be completed in a set period of time. If it isn't completed before the time expires, it will disappear forever. There are bonuses during the Timed Research which will make it easier to complete and the bonuses are pretty awesome. For this Timed Research Challenge, there are both individual rewards and group rewards in the form of Pokémon unlocked for Pokémon GO Fest 2020. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Week Three: Friendship

The third week is themed around Friendship. Research involves earning Hearts and Candies with your Buddy Pokémon and sending Gifts to your fellow Pokémon Trainer friends. It began on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 8 AM local time and will conclude on July 22, 2020 at 10 PM local time. Step One Earn a Heart with your Buddy Pokémon for one Razz Berry.

Send a Gift to a Friend for 100 Stardust.

Play with your Buddy Pokémon for one Pinap Berry. Completion Rewards: 100 XP, 100 Stardust, and ten PokéBalls. Step Two Send five Gifts to Friends for ten Pinap Berries.

Earn five Hearts with your Buddy Pokémon for ten Razz Berries.

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy Pokémon for one Rare Candy. Completion Rewards: 300 XP, 300 Stardust, and an Alolan Raichu encounter. Step Three Take a snapshot of your Buddy Pokémon for ten Pinap Berries.

Send ten Gifts to Friends for 500 Stardust.

Earn ten Hearts with your Buddy Pokémon for 20 Razz Berries. Completion Rewards: one Rare Candy, one Lucky Egg, and a Petilil encounter. Elite Challenge In addition to the set of Timed Research, there is also an Elite Challenge. Use 30 Berries to help catch Pokémon for five Nanab Berries.

Send 30 Gifts to Friends for five Razz Berries.

Earn 30 Hearts with your Buddy Pokémon for five Pinap Berries. Completion Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust, and five Razz Berries. Team Bonuses