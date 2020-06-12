As promised at the beginning of the month, Niantic has released more details for the upcoming Solstice and Bug Out Events coming soon to Pokémon Go. Both of these events will run for six days each and feature many bonuses.

The Solstice Event will begin on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 8 AM local time and will conclude Wednesday, June 24 at 10 PM. During the event, Solrock and Lunatone will be swapping Regions and Shiny Clefairy will be making its debut. In addition, the event will include the following features:

Sun and moon themed Pokémon, such as Clefairy, Sunkern, Lunatone, Solrock, and more will be spawning more frequently.

Sun and moon themed Pokémon will hatch from 5 KM Eggs.

Event exclusive Field Research will reward encounters with sun and moon themed Pokémon.

Sun and moon themed Pokémon will be appearing in Raids.

Lunatone and Solrock will swap hemispheres multiple times before ending with Lunatone in the Western Hemisphere and Solrock in the Eastern Hemisphere.

Catch Stardust will be doubled.

The Bug Out Event will begin Friday, June 26, 2020 at 8 AM local time and conclude the next Wednesday, July 1, at 10 PM. The event will introduce Shiny Dwebble and include the following bonus features:

Bug type Pokémon, like Scyther, Venipede, and Dwebble will be spawning more frequently.

Bug type Pokémon will hatch from 5 km Eggs.

Event exclusive Field Research will reward encounters with Bug type Pokémon.

Raids will feature Bug type Pokémon.

More Bug type Pokémon will be attracted to Incense.

Nincada will be attracted more often to Incense on Friday and Saturday.

Wurmple will be attracted more often to Incense on Sunday and Monday.

Scyther will be attracted more often to Incense on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Catch XP will be doubled.

Pinsir Raid Day on Sunday from 11 AM to 2 PM local time.

Are you excited for the Solstice and Bug Out Events? What sun or moon themed Pokémon, or Bug type Pokémon are you most excited to catch? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!