While Pokémon Go players will have plenty to do this coming month between the Throwback Challenge event and season two of the Go Battle League, Niantic has a few more updates for the month of May. For starters, the Team Go Rocket Special Research that rotates each month has been postponed until the end of September. While Professor Willow and his team find it unlikely that Team Go Rocket will really be quiet all summer, players can take a break from tracking down Giovanni and his executives for the time being. Given that this aspect of Pokémon Go has been one of the most difficult, if not impossible, to complete while social distancing, it makes sense that Niantic would put the villainous team on hold for the summer.

As Pokémon Spotlight Hours and Mystery Bonus Hours continue to be combined into a single weekly event, the next four Spotlight Pokémon and bonuses have been revealed:

May 5 will feature Shellder and 2x Catch Stardust.

May 12 will feature Sunkern and 2x Catch XP.

May 19 will feature Poochyena and 2x Catch Candy.

May 26 will feature Bronzor and 2x Transfer Candy.

As a reminder, these Spotlight Hours will occur every Tuesday evening at 6 pm local time.

The final update for May 2020 is the Research Breakthrough Reward encounter. Beginning May 1 at 1 pm PST, Shinx will take over as the new Research Breakthrough Reward encounter, along with bonus Shinx Candies.

Are you relieved to hear Team Go Rocket has gone dark for the time being? Which of the Spotlight Pokémon are you most excited for?