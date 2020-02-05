On February 27, 1996, Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green were released in Japan and every year since, The Pokémon Company has celebrated the series with the official Pokémon Day. Today, Niantic announced the Pokémon Go Pokémon Day 2020 Event which will begin on February 25, 2020, at 1 PM PST. This Event will run for ten days, wrapping up on March 5, 2020 and promises costumed Pokémon in the Wild, in Eggs, and in Raids, Cloned Pokémon, and the return of a special Legendary Pokémon, as well as extra bonuses.

The Pokémon Day Celebration Event will be bringing several Pokémon wearing party hats to the game. In the Wild, players will be able to find Pikachu and Eevee wearing party hats for the duration of the Event. Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle wearing party hats will be hatching from 7 KM Eggs. On a Special Raid Day, Nidorino wearing party hats will take over Two Star Raids, while Gengar wearing party hats will be taking over Four Star Raids. This Raid Day will be happening March 1, 2020, from 2 to 5 PM local time.

In addition to the festive party hat Pokémon, to tie in with the Netflix release of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back, Cloned versions of Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise will be available in Four Star Raids while a cloned version of Pikachu will be photobombing Trainers using the Pokémon Snapshot feature. As if that wasn't excitement enough, also to celebrate the release of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back, Armored Mewtwo will be returning to Five Star Raids with the limited move Psystrike! Players will also be able to make twice as many Special Trades during the Event.

This year's Pokémon Day is promising to be an exciting one across all of the Pokémon properties and Pokémon Go is no exception! Which part of the Pokémon Day festivities are you most excited for? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our many Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!