Although the bulk of Pokémon Go's focus in the coming month will be on the Anniversary Challenge and Pokémon GO Fest 2020, today Niantic announced the schedule of events for July 2020. July 2020's Research Reward Encounter will be the Rock Skin Pokémon, Larvitar. Larvitar is the Gen II Rock and Ground type Pokémon that evolves into pseudo-Legendary Tyranitar, which remains one of the best Dark type Pokémon in the game, second only to the Mythical Pokémon, Darkrai.

As Zekrom finishes up it's time as the Legendary Raid boss, on July 1, 2020, there will be one week before Kyurem takes its place. Kyurem will take over Five Star Raids beginning July 7 at 1 PM PST, and will be featured in a Raid Hour on each Wednesday it is available. Keep an eye out for our Kyurem Raid guide coming later this week.

Every Tuesday will also feature a Spotlight hour with a special Pokémon and bonus at 6 PM local time. The Pokémon and bonuses featured will be:

July 7: Taillow and 2x transfer Candy

July 14: Zubat and 2x evolve XP

July 21: Oddish and 2x catch Stardust

July 28: Buizel and 2x catch XP

While that was all that was announced today, don't forget that the Anniversary Challenge Event will feature three weeks of Timed Research which will unlock bonus Pokémon for Pokémon GO Fest 2020! Keep an eye out for our guides breaking down each week of Timed Research coming soon. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex so you can catch 'em all!