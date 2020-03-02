Pokémon Go Players on the Silph Road Reddit are reporting encountering the current Legendary Raid Boss, Thundurus upon completing Sets in the Pokémon Go Battle League. These reports include players using the Free Battle League Set option, as well as the Premium Battle League Sets. Niantic Support has responded, confirming that this is an intentional encounter - not a bug. Thundurus only first became available in Legendary Raids today, but, as was announced last week, March will be featuring the return of four other Legendary Pokémon to Raids, one each weekend, not to mention another Legendary Pokémon, Entei, being made available through completing Special Research to challenge Team Go Rocket's Boss, Giovanni. Perhaps Niantic is simply offering up another way to encounter Thundurus, given that it will be sharing Legendary Raid time with so many others, or perhaps Niantic has heard the pleas of players in more rural areas who struggle to get together groups large enough to take on Legendary Raid Battles. The comment from Niantic Support promised more details to be shared soon, so we can only wait until the official announcement. Until then, each Go Battle League set requires walking five KM and you must win at least two battles to get a Pokémon encounter. So get to walking and battling, Trainers!

