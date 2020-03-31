What you need to know
- A Tricky Pokémon Event will begin on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 8 AM local time and end Tuesday, April 7 at 10 PM.
- Pranksters and master of disguise will be showing up in the Wild, in Eggs, and from Field Research.
- Stunfisk, the Trap Pokémon, will be introduced in Pokémon Go.
Today, Niantic announced a Tricky Pokémon Event coming for April Fools' Day. This event will run from April 1, 2020 at 8 AM local time until April 7 at 10 PM. During this event, players will have the chance to encounter Pokémon known to be pranksters and masters of disguise in the Wild, from Eggs, and in Field Research. The Trap Pokémon, Stunfisk, will also make its debut, showing up in the Wild, in Field Research, and, for the duration of the Event, in 5 KM Eggs. Ditto will also be far more common in the Wild, so be sure to catch any Pokémon that can potentially be Ditto. There will also be additional species that Ditto can transform into beginning with this event.
Pokémon that will be spawning include:
Sudowoodo and Croagunk will also be available in Shiny versions.
Pokémon that will be hatching more often from 5 KM Eggs include:
- Aipom
- Wynaut
- Bonsly
- Croagunk
- Stunfisk
Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will reward players with encounters with the following Pokémon:
- Sudowoodo
- Croagunk
- Stunfisk
The announcement also teased a new Pokémon photobombing so be sure to take lots of snapshots!
Are you excited for the Tricky Pokémon Event? Drop us a comment below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
Charge your iPhone quickly with the Anker PowerWave II Stand
Anker's wireless charging stand is fast, effective, and charges vertically or horizontally.
Zoom's pre-installation script workaround in macOS 'very shady'
In another blow to Zoom's security and privacy record, it has emerged that Zoom has some "very shady" methods for installing itself on your Mac.
The new Fitbit Charge 4 brings built-in GPS to your wrist for just $150
The Fitbit Charge 4 is the first new product to be released since Fitbit’s announced acquisition with Google, and while it’s a fairly minor update, the Charge 3 foundation was already really solid. From built-in GPS, Activity Zone Minutes, and more, here’s what’s new!
Get these Pokémon Mystery Dungeon accessories for your Switch
Are you loving being a Pokémon in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX? Bring the love to your Nintendo Switch with these great accessories.