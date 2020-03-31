Today, Niantic announced a Tricky Pokémon Event coming for April Fools' Day. This event will run from April 1, 2020 at 8 AM local time until April 7 at 10 PM. During this event, players will have the chance to encounter Pokémon known to be pranksters and masters of disguise in the Wild, from Eggs, and in Field Research. The Trap Pokémon, Stunfisk, will also make its debut, showing up in the Wild, in Field Research, and, for the duration of the Event, in 5 KM Eggs. Ditto will also be far more common in the Wild, so be sure to catch any Pokémon that can potentially be Ditto. There will also be additional species that Ditto can transform into beginning with this event.

Pokémon that will be spawning include:

Stunfisk

Gastly

Haunter

Voltorb

Sudowoodo

Aipom

Croagunk

Foongus

Ditto

Sudowoodo and Croagunk will also be available in Shiny versions.

Pokémon that will be hatching more often from 5 KM Eggs include:

Aipom

Wynaut

Bonsly

Croagunk

Stunfisk

Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will reward players with encounters with the following Pokémon:

Sudowoodo

Croagunk

Stunfisk

The announcement also teased a new Pokémon photobombing so be sure to take lots of snapshots!

Are you excited for the Tricky Pokémon Event? Drop us a comment below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!