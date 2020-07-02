It's that time again, Trainers. Pokémon Go's July Community Day has been anounced. On Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 11 AM until 5 PM local time, Gastly will be featured. This Ghost and Poison type Pokémon from Gen I's Kanto Region was the runner up in the recent Community Day Poll. Gastly's final evolution, Gengar can be evolved on Community Day with the event exclusive move, Shadow Punch. Other bonuses available for Community Day include:

Incense will last for three hours.

The Great Gastly! paid Special Research story will be available for $1 USD or local equivalent.

Eggs placed in Incuabtors during Community Day will require 1/4 Hatch Distance.

Gastly will be featured in a Snapshot Surprise.

A one time special Community Day Box will be available in the PokéShop featuring 30 Ultra Balls, an Elite Fast TM, two Incense, and two Super Incubators.

As with the past few Community Days, this event is designed to be enjoyable while still social distancing, and players are encouraged to follow all recommendations from their local health departments.

Are you excited for this month's Community Day: Play at Home Edition? What Pokémon do you hope to see featured next month? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was!