Niantic recently announced that May 2020's Community Day in Pokémon Go would be another Play at Home Edition. In addition to being twice as long as a normal Community Day, having extended incense instead of lure mods, and including photobombing snapshot surprises, this month will also feature a limited paid Special Research story: Seeing Double. This paid Special Research can only be purchased with cash in the PokéShop - not PokéCoins; however, it is only $1 USD or local equivalent.

Today, Niantic announced that tickets for Seeing Double can be purchased now. While the Special Research story will not be available to play until Community Day, Sunday, May 24, 2020 from 11 AM to 5 PM local time, once purchased, it will remain in the player's quests until it is completed. Completing Seeing Double will earn players with three Incense, five Golden Razz Berries, and many other rewards. If it is comparable to the Special Research story Investigating Illusions, which was featured during the April Community Day, it will be very easy to complete from the safety of your home.

Are you excited for another Community Day: Play at Home Edition? Have you already purchased your ticket for the Special Research story: Seeing Double? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides, so you too can become a Pokémon Master!