What you need to know
- Pokémon Go's Community Day for May 2020 will feature a paid Special Research story: Seeing Double.
- Tickets for this Special Research story are available now in the PokéShop for $1 USD or local equivalent.
- Community Day and Seeing Double will begin at 11 AM local time on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Niantic recently announced that May 2020's Community Day in Pokémon Go would be another Play at Home Edition. In addition to being twice as long as a normal Community Day, having extended incense instead of lure mods, and including photobombing snapshot surprises, this month will also feature a limited paid Special Research story: Seeing Double. This paid Special Research can only be purchased with cash in the PokéShop - not PokéCoins; however, it is only $1 USD or local equivalent.
Today, Niantic announced that tickets for Seeing Double can be purchased now. While the Special Research story will not be available to play until Community Day, Sunday, May 24, 2020 from 11 AM to 5 PM local time, once purchased, it will remain in the player's quests until it is completed. Completing Seeing Double will earn players with three Incense, five Golden Razz Berries, and many other rewards. If it is comparable to the Special Research story Investigating Illusions, which was featured during the April Community Day, it will be very easy to complete from the safety of your home.
Are you excited for another Community Day: Play at Home Edition? Have you already purchased your ticket for the Special Research story: Seeing Double? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides, so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple releases iPadOS 13.5
Apple has released iPadOS 13.4, which fixes some bugs which have cropped up with iOS 13.4, including one that affected FaceTime calls with older devices.
First images of four new Powerbeats Pro colors appear online, launch June
Four new Powerbeats Pro colors appeared on Weibo last week. And now we have photos, too.
Laughable security flaws identified in NHS contact tracing app
The NHS' contact tracing app has been found to have a number of security flaws, including the fact that the random ID used to protect privacy only changes once every 24 hours.
Get these Pokémon Mystery Dungeon accessories for your Switch
Are you loving being a Pokémon in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX? Bring the love to your Nintendo Switch with these great accessories.