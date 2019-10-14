Halloween is always a big deal in Pokémon Go but this year promises to be bigger than ever with new Pokémon, costumes for both avatars and Pokémon, new field research, and so much candy. With so much going on in just two weeks, players might feel overwhelmed. Don't worry though because we've got your back! This comprehensive guide contains all the details you need to make the most of this Halloween.

Increased appearances

As in previous years, Ghost type and Dark type Pokémon will be showing up more both in the wild and in eggs. Ghost type Pokémon that will likely be available include:

Gastly

Misdreavous

Sableye

Shuppet

Duskull

Drifloon

Litwick

Yamask (potentially shiny)

Dark type pokémon that will likely be available include:

Murkrow

Sneasal

Houndour

Poochyena

Absol

Purloin

Stunky

Cacnea

Drapion

New Shadow Pokémon

With the addition of Team GO Rocket to Pokémon Go, several new shadow Pokémon will need to be rescued from the Pokéstops they've taken over. If you see a dark Pokéstop, be sure to spin it and challenge a Team Go Rocket Grunt for a chance to capture and purify one of the following shadow pokémon:

Weedle

Kakuna

Beedrill

Electabuzz

Magmar

Lapras

Mareep

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Sableye

Trapinch

Cacnea

Shuppet

And Duskull

New Costumed Pokémon

While Pikachu-wearing witch hats were a fun part of previous Halloween events, this year Pikachu donning a Mimikyu costume will be spawning in the wild. Last year, eggs containing Pichu with witch hats were also available, so there is a good chance we'll also be getting Pichu dressed up as Mimikyu. In addition to Pikachu's new costume, the original three starters will also be donning costumes for the event and showing up in raids.

Bulbasaur dressed as Shedinja

Charmander dressed as Cubone

And Squirtle dressed as Yamask

New Styles

If you love dressing up your avatar for events (and who doesn't?) you'll be glad to hear several new Halloween items will be available in the Style Shop. These will include:

A Zubat Bag

A Pikachu Onesie

A Cubone Cap

A Litwick Cap

A Mimikyu Bag

Additional Boosts

What would Halloween be without an abundance of candy? For the entire two weeks, players will rewarded with 2x candies for catching, hatching and transfering pokémon. This will be a great chance to get ahead on your candy counts for some of those more expensive evolutions!

New Research

As with any event, there will be themed field and special research available. The special research, A Spooky Message, promises to bring back the Forbidden Pokémon, Spiritomb, so if you weren't playing last year, you'll have another chance to catch it. Be sure to check back later for more details on the new field research.

Darkrai

As if all of that wasn't exciting enough, the mythical Dark type pokémon Darkrai will be showing up in Legendary Raids. In the same class as Mew, Celebi and Jirachi, Darkrai is a mythical pokémon that packs a powerful punch. You will need your best Fighting, Fairy, and Bug type pokémon powered up and a group of local pokémon friends ready to take on Darkrai. You can read all about how to take on this mythical pokémon in our guide here.