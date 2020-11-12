In February, 2020, The Pokémon Company launched a new cloud based storage system for the many, many Pokémon players around the world have collected in each of the core Pokémon games. However, Pokémon Go was not on the list of compatible games. Now, after months of waiting Pokémon HOME finally supports Pokémon Go and we have everything you need to know to get the most out of Pokémon HOME.
What is Pokémon HOME?
Simply put, Pokémon HOME is a cloud based storage system for Pokémon collected from the many core Pokémon games and now Pokémon Go as well. It allows you to store up to 6,000 Pokémon, trade with other players, collect mystery gifts, decorate your room, and even earn points that can be exchanged for BP in Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield.
There is a Basic Plan that offers a limited number of features for free; however, to get the most from Pokémon HOME, you'll want to pay for the Premium Plan. It costs $3 for 30 days, $5 for 90 days, or $16 annually. You can purchase your preferred plan through the Nintendo eShop.
How does Pokémon HOME work with Pokémon GO?
Once you connect your Pokémon HOME and Pokémon GO accounts, you can transfer Pokémon from your Pokémon GO account to your Pokémon HOME. You can store your Pokémon in Pokémon HOME or, in most cases, transfer them into Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield. There are some limits though.
Transfer Energy
In order to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Pokémon HOME, you'll use the Go Transporter. This device has to be charged to work and some Pokémon take a lot more to transfer over than others. Your Go Transporter can store up to 10,000 Energy, which sounds like a lot, but that gets used up pretty quick by certain Pokémon.
|Pokémon
|Normal
|Shiny
|CP 1,000-2,000
|CP 2,000+
|Normal
|10
|1,990
|+100
|+300
|Legendary
|1,000
|9,000
|+300
|+500
|Mythical
|2,000
|8,000
|+500
|+700
As you can see, a single Shiny Legendary or Mythical will basically deplete your entire energy. This energy will take a week to regenerate or you can pay PokéCoins to fill it back up. A full charge costs 1,000 PokéCoins though, so it's probably best to just wait it out.
One way only
When using Pokémon HOME with Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield, most Pokémon can go back and forth between the game and storage. Occasionally, there are moves a Pokémon will know that aren't usable in Sword and Shield, but as long as the Pokémon species exists in Sword and Shield, you can transfer back and forth as much as you'd like. However, before you go sending your best Pokémon to HOME, it's important to keep in mind that Pokémon transferred from Pokémon Go to Pokémon HOME cannot be transferred back! If you want to use that Pokémon for Pokémon Go Raids and Gym battles, don't transfer it.
Restricted Pokémon
There are some Pokémon you cannot transfer to Pokémon HOME at all. Shadow Pokémon, Mega Evolved Pokémon, and Pokémon who are currently occupied in Gyms or as your Buddy Pokémon cannot be transferred. If you attempt to tap on one, you'll get an error message. Additionally, the following Pokémon cannot be transferred to Pokémon HOME:
- Costumed Bulbasaur (Party Hat, Pikachu Visor, Shedinja-Costume)
- Cloned Venusaur
- Costumed Charmander (Party Hat, Pikachu Visor, Cubone-Costume)
- Cloned Charizard
- Costumed Squirtle (Squirtle Squad Sunglasses, Party Hat, Pikachu Visor, Yamask-Costume)
- Costumed Wartortle (Squirtle Squad Sunglasses)
- Cloned Blastoise
- Costumed Blastoise (Squirtle Squad Sunglasses)
- Costumed Raticate (Party Hat)
- Costumed Pikachu (Straw Hat, Mimikyu-Costume, Birthday Hat, Libre, Spring, Safari Hat, Charizard Hat, Umbreon Hat, Rayquaza Hat, Lucario Hat, Flying, Festive, Party Hat, Ash Hat, Witch Hat, Summer, Fragment Hat, Flower Crown, Detective, Winter, World Cap)
- Cloned Pikachu
- Costumed Raichu (Festive, Birthday Hat, Ash Hat, Witch Hat, Summer, Fragment Hat, Flower Crown, Detective, Winter, World Cap)
- Costumed Nidorino (Party Hat)
- Costumed Gengar (Party Hat, Mega Banette-Costume)
- Ditto
- Costumed Eevee (Party Hat, Flower Crown)
- Costumed Vaporeon (Flower Crown)
- Costumed Jolteon (Flower Crown)
- Costumed Flareon (Flower Crown)
- Armored Mewtwo
- Costumed Pichu (Festive, Birthday Hat, Ash Hat, Witch Hat, Summer, Flower Crown, Winter, World Cap)
- Costumed Togepi (Flower Crown)
- Costumed Espeon (Flower Crown)
- Costumed Umbreon (Flower Crown)
- Costumed Wobuffet (Party Hat)
- Costumed Stantler (Holiday)
- Costumed Smoochum (Hair Bow)
- Costumed Wurmple (Party Hat)
- Costumed Kirlia (Top Hat)
- Costumed Sableye (Litwick-Costume)
- Spinda
- Costumed Shinx (Top Hat)
- Costumed Buneary (Flower Crown)
- Costumed Croagunk (Baseball Hat)
- Costumed Leafeon (Flower Crown)
- Costumed Glaceon (Flower Crown)
- Kyurem Black*
- Kyurem White*
Note: Kyurem Black and Kyurem White have not been released in Pokémon Go, but are blocked according to dataminers. This makes sense as both are fusions of two Pokémon (Kyurem with either Reshiram or Zekrom) and as such cannot be stored in Pokémon HOME.
Pokémon with multiple formes
Some Pokémon can be transferred into Pokémon HOME but will revert to a different forme. Lucky Pokémon and Purified Pokémon will revert to normal. Additionally, the following Pokémon will revert formes if transferred to Pokémon HOME:
- Castform (Sunny, Rainy, or Snowy)
- Cherrim (Sunny)
- Giratina (Origin)
- Darmanitan (Zen*)
- Keldeo* (Resolute)
- Meloetta* (Pirouette)
- Genesect (Burn, Chill, Douse, or Shock)
Note: Darmanitan's Zen forme, Keldeo, and Meloetta have not been released in Pokémon Go, but are set to revert to other formes according to dataminers.
Melmetal and Mystery Boxes?
By connecting your Pokémon Go and Pokémon HOME accounts, you will be rewarded with a Gigantamax ready Melmetal and a Mystery Box. Melmetal, the evolved form of Meltan, is a Mythical Steel type originally introduced in Pokémon Go. Meltan can only be evolved within Pokémon Go and so getting a Melmetal in Sword and Shield requires using Pokémon HOME.
On your first Pokémon transfer, however, you will be rewarded with a previously unavailable Gigantamax Melmetal in Pokémon HOME. In Pokémon Go, you'll get a Mystery Box, the item previously available through linking Let's Go, Pikachu! or Let's Go, Eevee! The Mystery Box acts in a similar way as Incense, except it only lures in Meltan. For one hour, the Mystery Box will draw Meltan to you, allowing you to earn tons of Meltan Candy so you can eventually evolve a Melmetal.
Questions about Pokémon HOME and Pokémon Go?
Do you have any questions about using Pokémon HOME with your Pokémon Go account? and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories to keep yourself well equipped on your journey to becoming a Pokémon Master!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Huge PCalc update supports macOS Big Sur & lives in your menu bar
The popular PCalc Mac calculator has received a big update that might just change the way you use it forever.
Task manager Things gets its macOS Big Sur update, complete with widgets
Fans of Things, one of the best task management apps around, now have a macOS Big Sur build to use complete with rich notifications and new widgets.
HomePod mini reviews, videos now live
The first reviews and videos of Apple's new HomePod mini are now live, here's what your favorite creators and outlets thought.
Enhance your gaming experience with these great smart lights
Take your gaming experience to the next level by introducing colorful lights in the background. Here are our favorite smart lighting solutions that you can buy today.