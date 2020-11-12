In February, 2020, The Pokémon Company launched a new cloud based storage system for the many, many Pokémon players around the world have collected in each of the core Pokémon games. However, Pokémon Go was not on the list of compatible games. Now, after months of waiting Pokémon HOME finally supports Pokémon Go and we have everything you need to know to get the most out of Pokémon HOME. What is Pokémon HOME?

Simply put, Pokémon HOME is a cloud based storage system for Pokémon collected from the many core Pokémon games and now Pokémon Go as well. It allows you to store up to 6,000 Pokémon, trade with other players, collect mystery gifts, decorate your room, and even earn points that can be exchanged for BP in Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield. There is a Basic Plan that offers a limited number of features for free; however, to get the most from Pokémon HOME, you'll want to pay for the Premium Plan. It costs $3 for 30 days, $5 for 90 days, or $16 annually. You can purchase your preferred plan through the Nintendo eShop. How does Pokémon HOME work with Pokémon GO? Once you connect your Pokémon HOME and Pokémon GO accounts, you can transfer Pokémon from your Pokémon GO account to your Pokémon HOME. You can store your Pokémon in Pokémon HOME or, in most cases, transfer them into Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield. There are some limits though. Transfer Energy Source: iMore In order to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Pokémon HOME, you'll use the Go Transporter. This device has to be charged to work and some Pokémon take a lot more to transfer over than others. Your Go Transporter can store up to 10,000 Energy, which sounds like a lot, but that gets used up pretty quick by certain Pokémon.

Pokémon Normal Shiny CP 1,000-2,000 CP 2,000+ Normal 10 1,990 +100 +300 Legendary 1,000 9,000 +300 +500 Mythical 2,000 8,000 +500 +700

As you can see, a single Shiny Legendary or Mythical will basically deplete your entire energy. This energy will take a week to regenerate or you can pay PokéCoins to fill it back up. A full charge costs 1,000 PokéCoins though, so it's probably best to just wait it out. One way only