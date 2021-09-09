What you need to know
- Community Day will be on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
- The Requiem Pokémon, Duskull will take over spawns.
- Dusknoir evolved on Community Day will know the event exclusive move, Shadow Ball.
It may only be September, but Pokémon Go is already preparing for Halloween, and to get the spooky celebration started, October's Community Day will feature Duskull, the Requiem Pokémon. From 11AM to 5PM local time on Saturday, October 9, 2021, players will have the chance to catch tons of this Ghost type Pokémon. Any Dusclops evoled into Dusknoir on Community Day will know the event exclusive move, Shadow Ball — easily the most powerful Ghost type move in the game!
As has been the norm since the pandemic, the event will run for six hours instead of three, and will include special Snapshot Surprises featuring Duskull. The PokéShop will have a free bundle of 30 Ultra Balls; a one-time box of 50 Ultra Balls, four Incense, four Star Pieces, and an Elite Charged TM for 1,280 PokéCoins; and a paid Special Research story, Nothin' Dull about Duskull for $1 USD or local equivalent. Additionally, as Dusknoir requires a Sinnoh Stone to evolve, players will be able to earn up to four Sinnoh Stones by completing a free Timed Research line.
Other bonuses for October's Community Day will include:
- Triple Catch Stardust
- Three hour duration on Incense
- Three hour duration on Lure Modules
Are you excited to catch hundreds of Duskull next Community Day? Will Dusknoir with Shadow Ball be a welcome addition to your roster? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
