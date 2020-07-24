Pokémon Go Fest 2020 is finally here and we've got a weekend full of excitement, battles, challenges, fun, and of course Pokémon! While this year, Pokémon Go Fest will look a bit different, Niantic has been working hard behind the scenes to make this event enjoyable for players all around the globe, even those of us still social distancing. Both days will feature unique Special Research lines for ticket holders and we have all the details for the first day's research!
Special Research for Pokémon Go Fest 2020
All ticket holders can get two Special Research lines during Pokémon Go Fest 2020. These Special Research lines can only be unlocked by opening your app between 10 AM and 8 PM local time on both July 25, 2020 and July 26, 2020. You can complete these Special Research lines at any time, but if you don't open the app during the event period, you won't be able to unlock the Special Research later, so make sure you're playing both days!
Go Fest Welcome
Day one of Pokémon Go Fest 2020's Special Research is called Go Fest Welcome. It has seven tasks in a single step, but they're pretty significant tasks. Fortunately, Pokémon Go Fest 2020 is designed to make it easier to complete these tasks during the event than if you wait:
- Take a Snapshot of your Buddy Pokémon for ten Incense.
- Use an Incense for 200 Great Balls.
- Catch 20 Fire type Pokémon for a Charizard encounter.
- Catch 20 Water type Pokémon for a Blastoise encounter.
- Catch 20 Grass type Pokémon for a Venusaur encounter.
- Battle in two Raids for a Gible encounter.
- Make a new friend for a Snorlax encounter.
Completion Rewards: 10,000 Stardust, 10,000 XP, two Lucky Eggs.
Questions?
Do you have any questions about completing Go Fest Welcome? Have you already finished and want to brag? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our in depth coverage of Pokémon Go Fest 2020 so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
