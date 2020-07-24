Pokémon Go Fest 2020 is finally here and we've got a weekend full of excitement, battles, challenges, fun, and of course Pokémon! While this year, Pokémon Go Fest will look a bit different, Niantic has been working hard behind the scenes to make this event enjoyable for players all around the globe, even those of us still social distancing. Both days will feature unique Special Research lines for ticket holders and we have all the details for the first day's research!

Special Research for Pokémon Go Fest 2020

All ticket holders can get two Special Research lines during Pokémon Go Fest 2020. These Special Research lines can only be unlocked by opening your app between 10 AM and 8 PM local time on both July 25, 2020 and July 26, 2020. You can complete these Special Research lines at any time, but if you don't open the app during the event period, you won't be able to unlock the Special Research later, so make sure you're playing both days!

Go Fest Welcome