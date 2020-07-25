Pokémon Go Fest 2020 is finally here, but Team GO Rocket is trying to spoil our celebration! Whether you're a ticket holder or not, you can help fight back against Team GO Rocket to reclaim the Pokémon Go Anniversary. However, ticket holders have access to a new Special Research: Rocket Straight to Victory, and we here at iMore have everything you need to know to complete this Special Research.
Rocket Straight to Victory
Available to claim only on Day Two of Pokémon Go Fest 2020, Rocket Straight to Victory is a Special Research for Pokémon Go Fest 2020 ticket holders. While you have to open your app on Day Two to begin this Special Research, once you've started, you can take as long as you need to complete it. However, there is also a Team GO Rocket Take Over happening, during which more Team GO Rocket hot air balloons will be appearing, more Team GO Rocket Invaded PokéStops will be showing up, and you can earn twice the Mysterious Components from beating Grunts, so it will be easier to complete during Pokémon Go Fest than if you wait.
Help Professor Willow and the team leaders defeat Team GO Rocket and take back Pokémon GO Fest 2020! Some of you might recall that the professor mentioned yesterday that he was feeling a great energy that filled him with hope and determination. We're still wondering where this energy came from and whether it has anything to do with this turn of events…
Step One
- Take a Snapshot for two Incense.
- Power up a Pokémon three times for 100 PokéBalls.
- Send three Gifts to Friends for 2020 Stardust.
Completion Rewards: 20 Max Revives, 2020 Stardust, Machamp encounter.
Step Two
- Defeat two Team GO Rocket Grunts for a Weaville encounter.
- Rescue two Shadow Pokémon for 20 Max Potions.
- Purify a Shadow Pokémon for 20 Max Revives.
Completion Rewards: 20 Rare Candies, 2020 Stardust, Golem encounter.
Step Three
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Executive Cliff for Articuno encounter.
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Executive Sierra for Zapdos encounter.
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Executive Arlo for Moltres encounter.
Completion Rewards: 20 Max Revive, 5000 Stardust, Super Rocket Radar.
Step Four
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni for Shadow Mewtwo encounter.
Completion Rewards: 20 Ultra Balls, two Incense, Victini encounter
Step Five
- Autocompleted for 2020 Stardust.
- Autocompleted for 2020 XP.
- Autocompleted for 2020 Stardust.
Completion Rewards: 20 Ultra Balls, two Incense, 20 Victini candies.
Step Six
- Take a Snapshot of Victini for 20 Victini Candy.
- Catch 20 different species of Pokémon for ten Rare Candies.
- Send three Gifts to Friends for a Super Incubator.
Completion Rewards: Two Premium Battle Passes, two Star Pieces, Victini Tee
Bonuses
Some of the features of this Take Over for ticket holders include:
- You'll earn encounters with Pokémon that can help you defeat the Team GO Rocket leaders when you complete the Go Fest 2020: Rocket Straight to Victory Special Research.
- You'll earn twice the Stardust and Mysterious Components when you defeat Team GO Rocket Grunts at Pokestops and in hot air balloons.
- The Global Challenge Arena and the Virtual Team Lounges have been vandalized by Team GO Rocket.
- Some unwanted guests are appearing in attendees' snapshots. Be sure to show us what you find with #GOsnapshot.
Taking on Cliff, Sierra, Arlo, and Giovanni
In addition to Team GO Rocket Grunts being out and about, the Executives of Team GO Rocket, and the big man, Giovanni himself are also threatening the festivities. Each of these leaders will have a unique lineup just for the take over.
Cliff
Sierra
Arlo
- Mawile
- Scizor
- Moltres
Giovanni
Note: If you're having trouble taking on Team GO Rocket, the battles will get progressively easier throughout the day. Make sure to try again later in the morning or afternoon.
Questions?
Do you have any questions about fighting Team GO Rocket during Pokémon Go Fest 2020? Are you going to complete Rocket Straight to Victory before the day ends? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our in depth coverage of Pokémon Go Fest 2020 so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
