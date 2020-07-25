Pokémon Go Fest 2020 is finally here, but Team GO Rocket is trying to spoil our celebration! Whether you're a ticket holder or not, you can help fight back against Team GO Rocket to reclaim the Pokémon Go Anniversary. However, ticket holders have access to a new Special Research: Rocket Straight to Victory, and we here at iMore have everything you need to know to complete this Special Research.

Help Professor Willow and the team leaders defeat Team GO Rocket and take back Pokémon GO Fest 2020! Some of you might recall that the professor mentioned yesterday that he was feeling a great energy that filled him with hope and determination. We're still wondering where this energy came from and whether it has anything to do with this turn of events…

Available to claim only on Day Two of Pokémon Go Fest 2020, Rocket Straight to Victory is a Special Research for Pokémon Go Fest 2020 ticket holders. While you have to open your app on Day Two to begin this Special Research, once you've started, you can take as long as you need to complete it. However, there is also a Team GO Rocket Take Over happening, during which more Team GO Rocket hot air balloons will be appearing, more Team GO Rocket Invaded PokéStops will be showing up, and you can earn twice the Mysterious Components from beating Grunts, so it will be easier to complete during Pokémon Go Fest than if you wait.

In addition to Team GO Rocket Grunts being out and about, the Executives of Team GO Rocket, and the big man, Giovanni himself are also threatening the festivities. Each of these leaders will have a unique lineup just for the take over.

Cliff

Pinsir

Tyranitar

Articuno

Sierra

Beldum

Houndoom

Zapdos

Arlo

Mawile

Scizor

Moltres

Giovanni

Persian

Sandslash

Mewtwo

Note: If you're having trouble taking on Team GO Rocket, the battles will get progressively easier throughout the day. Make sure to try again later in the morning or afternoon.

