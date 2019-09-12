Field Research has breathed new life into Poké Stops... and Pokémon Go. You spin, you get new research, you complete it, and you get a reward. You can have up to three Field Research tasks active at a time, and rewards can include items from potions to rare candy and silver pinap, to encounters with Pokémon from Chansey to Larvitar, to whatever the latest Shiny is. If you complete at least one Field Research task a day for seven days, you get a breakthrough reward, which can be a rare Pokémon with a rare movest, like Body Slam Snorlax or, more frequently, a Legendary Pokémon.

What event-specific research rewards are there in September? At the moment, there are no event-only research rewards you can get in Pokemon Go. However, keep an eye out for the next in-game event, such as a Community Day, as there are almost always great field research rewards you can get. What are the September 2019 Field Research Rewards worth caring about? Breakthrough: Floral Crown Eevee, 5 Pinap Berry, 20 Poke Ball, 3 Rare Candy, 1 Sinnoh Stone, 2000 Stardust, 5 Ultra Ball, 3000 EXP These are the quests that will get you new or limited-time Pokémon, good items and Stardust, or other worthwhile rewards. Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon: 5 Great Ball or 2 Pinap Berry or 6 Razz Berry or 500 Stardust

Catch 10 Pokemon: Magikarp Encounter or 1 Pinap Berry or 5 Poke Ball or 3 Razz Berry or 200 Stardust

Catch 10 Pokemon with Weather Boost: 5 Great Ball or 2 Pinap Berry or 6 Razz Berry or 500 Stardust

Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost: Vulpix Encounter or Poliwag Encounter or 1 Pinap Berry or 5 Poke Ball or 3 Razz Berry or 200 Stardust

Catch a Ditto: 2 Golden Razz Berry or 3 Rare Candy or 500 Stardust or 10 Ultra Ball

Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon: Dratini Encounter

Earn 3 Candy walking with your buddy: Ponyta Encounter or 1 Rare Candy

Evolve a Pokemon: Cubone Encounter or Eevee Encounter

Hatch 3 Eggs: Magmar Encounter or 3 Pinap Berry or 10 Pokeball or 1 Rare Candy or 9 Razz Berry or 1000 Stardust or 5 Ultra Ball

Hatch 5 Eggs: Chansey Encounter or 3 Rare Candy

Make 3 Excellent Throws in a row: Larvitar Encounter

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a row: 2 Golden Razz Berry

Make 3 Great Throws in a row: Onix Encounter or 5 Great Ball or 2 Pinap Berry or 3 Rare Candy or 1000 Stardust or 5 Ultra Ball

Spin 10 Poke Stops or Gyms: 5 Silver Pinap Berry or 1 Pinap Berry or 5 Poke Ball or 3 Razz Berry

Trade a Pokemon: Bronzor Encounter

Use a Supereffective Charged Attack 7 times in a Gym Battle: Electabuzz Encounter or 1 Max Revive or 1 Rare Candy or 6 Revive or 1000 Stardust or 3 Super Potion

Win 3 Gym Battles: Jynx Encounter or 3 Hyper Potion or 1 Max Revive or 1 Rare Candy

Win 3 Raids: 3 Max Potion or 3 Max Revive or 8 Revive or 1500 Stardust

Win 5 Raids: Aerodactyl Encounter

Win a Level 3 or higher Raid: Omanyte Encounter or Kabuto Encounter or 3 Hyper Potion or 1 Max Revive or 1 Rare Candy or 1000 Stardust The rest of the tasks, as you might imagine, are for more common Pokémon or items.

What is Field Research in Pokémon Go?

Field Research is an in-game task or quest that you can complete in order to get a reward. The reward can be items, like potions or berries, or even an encounter with a Pokémon. Here's how Pokémon Go describes them:

There are two different types of research you can contribute to: Field Research and Special Research. Gather Field Research tasks by spinning nearby PokéStops, which will give you objectives that include discovering and catching certain Pokémon or engaging with battles, among other things. Special Research may be requested by Professor Willow himself, and will take you on a journey to make important discoveries! Both types of research offer great rewards, including a variety of useful items and even encounters with certain Pokémon! You can complete as many research tasks as you want every day, leading to a full day of adventures. These tasks also have different levels of difficulty, so the more challenging a research task is, the greater the reward waiting for you. You can earn one Stamp per day by completing at least one Field Research task, and when you obtain seven stamps, you can achieve a Research Breakthrough to receive even greater rewards! You may even have an encounter with a Legendary Pokémon! Research tasks will provide interesting challenges that will help you get better at discovering, battling, and catching Pokémon! We're excited to see your contributions to the exciting field of Pokémon research, and we can't wait to hear about the adventures you have along the way! Let's get moving!

How do you get Field Research in Pokémon Go? Simple: Walk up to a Poké Stop and spin it. As long as at least one of your three Field Research slots are open, and you have room in your item storage, you'll get a new Field Research. Are the odds of getting a Shiny Pokémon any higher with Field Research? Most of the time, it doesn't seem so. The same 1/450 odds at play for wild encounters seem to be the same 1/450 odds for Field Research encounters. The only notable exception, so far, has been Aerodactyl during Adventure Week, which is theorized to have been around 1/20, which is similar to Community Day odds. Are Field Research encounters better than average? Field Research encounters have the same stats as egg hatches, which means a base of 10/10/10 or 66% IV. The big difference is that eggs hatch level 20 Pokémon while Field Research Pokémon only spawn at level 15.