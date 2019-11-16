With the release of Pokémon Sword and Shield, Pokémon Go is celebrating with the introduction of the first Galarian Variant Pokémon: Weezing. Fortunately, we've got everything you need to know to take on this new four star Raid!
What is Galarian Weezing?
A special regional variant of the Gen I Pokémon Weezing, Galarian Weezing is a Fairy and Poison type. It doesn't currently have a great move pool and it's stats aren't all that impressive. Still, it looks really cool and future addtions to any Pokémon's move pool can change its utility. If nothing else, you'll want this one for the Pokédex entry.
How do you beat Galarian Weezing?
As a Fairy and Poison type Pokémon, you're going to want Steel, Ground and Psychic type Pokémon to counter Galarian Weezing.
Mewtwo
A Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike is the best for taking on Galarian Weezing. If you don't have the Legacy moves, Confusion and Psychic are also good moves for this raid.
Metagross
A Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash also does an outstanding job crushing Galarian Weezing. This is another Legacy move but given it was featured in a Community Day, most players have at least one lying around.
Jirachi
A Jirachi with Confusion and Doom Desire does well against Galarian Weezing but given that it is a Mythical Pokémon, players can only have one of this Pokémon.
Dialga
A Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head works well in this Raid. It doesn't get the STAB benefit from these Steel type moves but will still take out Galarian Weezing fast.
Latios
A Latios with Zen Heabutt and Psychic does well against Galarian Weezing so long as it doesn't have Play Rough. While Play Rough will hit Latios hard, Latios does resist Overheat, unlike the other recommended counters.
Excadrill
An Excadrill with Metal Claw and Drill Run will serve well in this Raid. Not a lot of players have caught enough Drilbur to evolve many Excadrill but if you have them, this is a good use for them.
Back ups
Some other potential Pokémon for this Raid include:
- Celebi with Confusion and Psychic
- Latias with Zen Headbutt and Psychic
- Regigigas with Zen Headbutt and Giga Impact
- Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic
- Espeon with Confusion and Psychic
- Gallade with Confusion and Psychic
Galarian Weezing questions?
This should be a fairly easy Raid and with the boosted Raid hour immediately following Community Day, players should have an easy time getting together the handful of players necessary to take on Galarian Weezing. If you have any questions about this Raid or tips for beating Galarian Weezing, drop a comment below and be sure to check out our other Pokémon Go Guides!
TikTok is testing in-app monetization with 'Link in Bio' and in-video URLs
A report suggests that TikTok is beginning to experiment with ways to monetize its platform, which has over a billion users.
Facebook is testing a photos-only mode in its app
A report this week suggests that Facebook is quietly testing a photos-only mode for its mobile app, that would allow users to see algorithmically suggested photos in a feed similar to Instagram.
The 16-inch MacBook Pro is available to pickup in Apple Stores today!
Apple's brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro is now available to reserve and collect in store!
Turn your Nintendo Switch into the ultimate console with a microSD card
With only 32GB on board, you’re going to need to make the most of the Switch’s expandable storage with a microSD card. Here’s our top picks to keep you gaming strong.