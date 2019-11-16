Pokemon Go Galarian WeezingSource: Niantic

With the release of Pokémon Sword and Shield, Pokémon Go is celebrating with the introduction of the first Galarian Variant Pokémon: Weezing. Fortunately, we've got everything you need to know to take on this new four star Raid!

What is Galarian Weezing?

A special regional variant of the Gen I Pokémon Weezing, Galarian Weezing is a Fairy and Poison type. It doesn't currently have a great move pool and it's stats aren't all that impressive. Still, it looks really cool and future addtions to any Pokémon's move pool can change its utility. If nothing else, you'll want this one for the Pokédex entry.

How do you beat Galarian Weezing?

As a Fairy and Poison type Pokémon, you're going to want Steel, Ground and Psychic type Pokémon to counter Galarian Weezing.

Mewtwo

A Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike is the best for taking on Galarian Weezing. If you don't have the Legacy moves, Confusion and Psychic are also good moves for this raid.

Pokemon MewtwoSource: The Pokemon Company

Metagross

A Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash also does an outstanding job crushing Galarian Weezing. This is another Legacy move but given it was featured in a Community Day, most players have at least one lying around.

Pokemon MetagrossSource: The Pokemon Company

Jirachi

A Jirachi with Confusion and Doom Desire does well against Galarian Weezing but given that it is a Mythical Pokémon, players can only have one of this Pokémon.

Pokemon JirachiSource: The Pokemon Company

Dialga

A Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head works well in this Raid. It doesn't get the STAB benefit from these Steel type moves but will still take out Galarian Weezing fast.

Pokemon DialgaSource: The Pokemon Company

Latios

A Latios with Zen Heabutt and Psychic does well against Galarian Weezing so long as it doesn't have Play Rough. While Play Rough will hit Latios hard, Latios does resist Overheat, unlike the other recommended counters.

Pokemon LatiosSource: The Pokemon Company

Excadrill

An Excadrill with Metal Claw and Drill Run will serve well in this Raid. Not a lot of players have caught enough Drilbur to evolve many Excadrill but if you have them, this is a good use for them.

Pokemon ExcadrillSource: The Pokemon Company

Back ups

Some other potential Pokémon for this Raid include:

  • Celebi with Confusion and Psychic
  • Latias with Zen Headbutt and Psychic
  • Regigigas with Zen Headbutt and Giga Impact
  • Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic
  • Espeon with Confusion and Psychic
  • Gallade with Confusion and Psychic

Galarian Weezing questions?

This should be a fairly easy Raid and with the boosted Raid hour immediately following Community Day, players should have an easy time getting together the handful of players necessary to take on Galarian Weezing. If you have any questions about this Raid or tips for beating Galarian Weezing, drop a comment below and be sure to check out our other Pokémon Go Guides!

