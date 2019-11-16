With the release of Pokémon Sword and Shield, Pokémon Go is celebrating with the introduction of the first Galarian Variant Pokémon: Weezing. Fortunately, we've got everything you need to know to take on this new four star Raid!

What is Galarian Weezing?

A special regional variant of the Gen I Pokémon Weezing, Galarian Weezing is a Fairy and Poison type. It doesn't currently have a great move pool and it's stats aren't all that impressive. Still, it looks really cool and future addtions to any Pokémon's move pool can change its utility. If nothing else, you'll want this one for the Pokédex entry.

How do you beat Galarian Weezing?

As a Fairy and Poison type Pokémon, you're going to want Steel, Ground and Psychic type Pokémon to counter Galarian Weezing.

Mewtwo

A Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike is the best for taking on Galarian Weezing. If you don't have the Legacy moves, Confusion and Psychic are also good moves for this raid.