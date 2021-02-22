In preparation for the 25th anniversary of Pokémon, Niantic hosted the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event and gave players the biggest challenge in Pokémon Go yet: catch, evolve, trade, and battle the first 150 Pokémon in one day. But that wasn't the end of it. Trainers who were able to complete Special Research during this event unlocked a new type of Special Research and the chance to catch a Shiny Mew. This Masterwork Research is incredibly difficult and takes a long time to complete. Read ahead for all the details available on this challenging research, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

What is the Masterwork Research: All-in-One #151

Source: Niantic

A new class of Special Research, Masterwork Research is designed to take a long time to complete. The first Masterwork Research, All-in-One #151 takes over a month of daily play to complete, but the rewards are well worth the effort. Aside from Stardust, XP, and items, completing this Masterwork Research will reward Trainers with an encounter with a Shiny Mew!

Before you get too excited though, so far, the only players with access to All-in-One #151 are those who participated in the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event and completed the GO Tour: Kanto Research. While it may be possible that Niantic will eventually make Shiny Mew available to other players, for now, if you didn't participate in the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event, you cannot access this Masterwork Research.

How do you complete the Masterwork Research: All-in-One #151?

Once unlocked, the Masterwork Research works like any other Special Research. It is divided up into four steps, each with its own list of tasks. Every completed task earns players rewards and completing an entire step has its own rewards as well. While no Trainers have reached the third step yet, we do know Trainers will have to earn the platinum Kanto medal, reach level 40, catch 30 Pokémon of each type, spin 151 unique PokéStops, and walk 151KM.

Step One

Earn a Platinum Kanto Medal for 51 Ultra Balls.

Send 151 Gifts to Friends for a Poffin.

Make 151 Great Throws for 1,510 Stardust.

Completion Rewards: Premium Battle Pass, 5,100 XP, 1,510 Stardust.

Step Two

Catch a Pokémon 30 days in a row for 51 Ultra Balls.

Catch 151 different species of Pokémon for a Glacial Lure Mod.

Catch 30 Normal type Pokémon for 151 XP.

Catch 30 Fire type Pokémon for 151 XP.

Catch 30 Water type Pokémon for 151 XP.

Catch 30 Grass type Pokémon for 151 XP.

Catch 30 Flying type Pokémon for 151 XP.

Catch 30 Fighting type Pokémon for 151 XP.

Catch 30 Poison type Pokémon for 151 XP.

Catch 30 Electric type Pokémon for 151 XP.

Catch 30 Ground type Pokémon for 151 XP.

Catch 30 Rock type Pokémon for 151 XP.

Catch 30 Psychic type Pokémon for 151 XP.

Catch 30 Ice type Pokémon for 151 XP.

Catch 30 Bug type Pokémon for 151 XP.

Catch 30 Ghost type Pokémon for 151 XP.

Catch 30 Steel type Pokémon for 151 XP.

Catch 30 Dragon type Pokémon for 151 XP.

Catch 30 Dark type Pokémon for 151 XP.

Catch 30 Fairy type Pokémon for 151 XP.

Completion Rewards: Three Rare Candy, 5,100 XP, 1,510 Stardust.

Step Three

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

Completion Rewards: Unknown

Step Four

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

Completion Rewards: Unknown

Questions?

Do you have any questions about completing the Masterwork Research: All-in-One #151? How many tasks have you completed so far? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check back when we get more details on this challenging research!