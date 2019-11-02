Taking on any Legendary Pokémon can be tough but taking on three different ones can be even harder. Fortunately, we've got this handy guide for taking on the Legendary Titans: Regirock, Regice and Registeel.

Who are the Regi trio anyways?

A trio of Legendary Pokémon introduced in Gen 3, these titans are the Rock type Regirock, the Ice type Regice and the Steel type Registeel (with names like that, how will we ever keep them straight?) While none of the trio are breaking the top twenty list for attackers, they are still Legendary Pokémon. Beyond completing their Pokédex entries, they provide powerful alternative and look really cool while doing it!

Do I need all three?

While none of the Regi trio are game changers, for the limited time Colossal Discovery event all three are necessary to encounter Regigigas. Beyond just completing your Pokédex, until Regigigas is introduced to EX Raids, this will be the only way players can catch it.

What do I need to take on Regirock?

As a Rock type, Regirock is weak to Fighting types, Water types, Ground types, Steel types, and Grass types. The most important Pokémon you can bring in a fight against Regirock is Machamp. A high CP and IV team of Machamps are really all you need regardless of the weather or move sets. However, if you don't have a team of Machamps to take on Regirock, there are some other options:

Kyogre

Groudon

Gyarados

Venusaur with Frenzy Plant

Vaporeon

Swampert

Exeggutor (Kanto or Alolan)

Venusaur with Solar Beam

As usual, having a weather boost on your side makes a big difference. Working together with high level friends can also make this Legendary titan easy pickings!

What do I need to take on Regice?

As an Ice type, Regice is weak against Fighting types, Rock types, Steel types and Fire types. Like Regirock before it, a high level Machamp hits hard and fast. While there are counters that are specific to Regice, Machamp is a great counter for all three of this trio. Additional counters include:

Moltres

Entei

Charizard

Flareon

Ho-Oh

Hariyama

Tyranitar with Smack Down

Scizor

Metagross

Typhlosion

Breloom

Arcanine

Aggron

Weather Boosts aren't as critical for taking on Regice as they are for Regirock but they definitely help. Taking along your Ultra and Best Friends will make this Raid much easier.

What do I need to take on Registeel?

Surprise, surprise! Registeel is also weak agaisnt Machamp. If you have a team of Machamps, you can take on all three of these Legenday titans without worrying about individual teams. But, as a Steel type, Registeel is weak against Fighting types, Ground types and Fire types for the most damage against Registeel, there are a few better choices and there are many alternatives:

Chandelure

Blaziken

Moltres

Entei

Flareon

Charizard

Heatran

Hariyama

Typhlosion

Breloom

Excadrill

Weather boosts and high friendship levels will also help a lot when taking on Registeel.

Any Regi trio questions?

If you have any questions about taking on the Regi trio, drop them in the comments below and be sure to check out our other Pokémon Go guides!