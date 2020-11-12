Although Pokémon HOME launched in February 2020, the cloud based Pokémon storage didn't work with Pokémon Go . Until now. That's right Pokémon HOME now supports Pokémon Go, so you can transfer all the Pokémon you'd like from the hit mobile game into your Pokémon HOME account where many can then be transferred into Pokémon Sword and Shield . Aside from taking your Pokémon to new games and the infamous Mystery Box , there's another huge perk to using Pokémon HOME with Pokémon Go: Gigantamax Melmetal !

Melmetal is a Mythical Steel type Pokémon originally introduced in Gen VII and until recently, only available in Pokémon Go. It's the evolved form of Meltan, the only Pokémon to be introduced in Pokémon Go before the core games. While Meltan is tiny and not particularly useful, Melmetal is a powerful Pokémon worth far more than just a Pokédex entry. Although Melmetal was exclusive to Pokémon Go, now that Pokémon Go can be connected to Pokémon HOME, you can transfer Melmetal into HOME and bring it over to Sword and Shield.

Even better, to celebrate the inclusion of Pokémon Go in Pokémon HOME, Melmetal now has a Gigantamax form. This extra powerful form allows Melmetal to cllimb to towering heights and pose a real threat to Dynamaxed and Gigantamaxed Pokémon. And you can get this awesome Pokémon for free, just for using Pokémon Go and Pokémon HOME.

How do I get a Gigantamax Melmetal?

Once you've connected your Pokémon HOME and Pokémon Go accounts and transferred at least one Pokémon over, you can claim your free Gigantamax Melmetal by following these easy steps:

Log into Pokémon HOME on your mobile device. Note: while you can log into Pokémon HOME from the Switch, you cannot claim gifts on that version. Source: iMore Tap the Main Menu button at the bottom center of the screen. Source: iMore Tap **Mystery Gifts*. Source: iMore Tap Gift Box. Source: iMore Tap Gift for linking Pokémon Go. Source: iMore Tap Claim.

How do I transfer Gigantamax Melmetal to Pokémon Sword or Shield?