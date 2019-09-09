Niantic has done an excellent job keeping Pokémon Go players engaged and feeling like they're working toward compelling goals as of late, and the most recent Global Challenge is a prime example. After trainers worldwide joined forces to knock out a series of shared goals (not that there was any real doubt they would, given the success rate of the game's community in the past), the developers unlocked three weeks of Ultra Bonus rewards. Ultra Bonus Week 2 gets underway at 1 p.m. PT on Sept. 9 and runs for exactly one week -- that's truth in naming for you.

Let's explore what's up for grabs in Week 2 and how to spend your precious in-game time wisely to benefit from the bonuses as much as possible.

Do any bonuses from Week 1 carry over to Ultra Bonus Week 2?

As a matter of fact, there is one, and it's a very welcome bonus indeed. All Eggs hatch at 2x the normal speed, making the current hatch rates as follows:

2 km Egg = 1km

5 km Egg = 2.5 km

7 km Egg = 3.5 km

10 km Egg = 5 km

It's worth mentioning that the increases Incubator speed will also be active during the third and final week of the Ultra Bonus event, making this month a great time to make sure you have more Incubators on hand. Buying more isn't a bad idea if you have coins saved up, particularly if you can afford an Ultra Box or Adventure Box. Regardless, you'll definitely want to ABH -- Always Be Hatching, by having an Egg going in your Incubator at all times and Adventure Sync turned on.

Bonus tip: Don't forget that hatch bonuses stack as well, so using a Super Incubator during this event can cut the distance of a 7 km Egg down even further to 2.33 km.

Which new Pokémon can be found in Eggs this week?