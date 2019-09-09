Niantic has done an excellent job keeping Pokémon Go players engaged and feeling like they're working toward compelling goals as of late, and the most recent Global Challenge is a prime example. After trainers worldwide joined forces to knock out a series of shared goals (not that there was any real doubt they would, given the success rate of the game's community in the past), the developers unlocked three weeks of Ultra Bonus rewards. Ultra Bonus Week 2 gets underway at 1 p.m. PT on Sept. 9 and runs for exactly one week -- that's truth in naming for you.
Let's explore what's up for grabs in Week 2 and how to spend your precious in-game time wisely to benefit from the bonuses as much as possible.
Do any bonuses from Week 1 carry over to Ultra Bonus Week 2?
As a matter of fact, there is one, and it's a very welcome bonus indeed. All Eggs hatch at 2x the normal speed, making the current hatch rates as follows:
- 2 km Egg = 1km
- 5 km Egg = 2.5 km
- 7 km Egg = 3.5 km
- 10 km Egg = 5 km
It's worth mentioning that the increases Incubator speed will also be active during the third and final week of the Ultra Bonus event, making this month a great time to make sure you have more Incubators on hand. Buying more isn't a bad idea if you have coins saved up, particularly if you can afford an Ultra Box or Adventure Box. Regardless, you'll definitely want to ABH -- Always Be Hatching, by having an Egg going in your Incubator at all times and Adventure Sync turned on.
Bonus tip: Don't forget that hatch bonuses stack as well, so using a Super Incubator during this event can cut the distance of a 7 km Egg down even further to 2.33 km.
Which new Pokémon can be found in Eggs this week?
Let's hear it for synergy! Those 7 km Eggs you'll receive as gifts from friends will produce some different Pokémon as well, and for only half the walking.
Here are the pocket monsters you can expect to find in 7 km Eggs along with the usual suspects:
- Farfetch'd
- Kangaskhan
- Mr. Mime
- Tauros
What's special about these particular Pokémon? Well, they happen to be regional most of the time, as in only able to be found in certain parts of the world. For example, Farfetch'd is generally exclusive to Eastern Asia, so being able to hatch one worldwide is quite the coup.
As a bonus to this bonus, you'll be able to hatch these Pokémon until the very end of the Ultra Bonus event on Sept. 23. Plus this makes for a silky segue into ...
Does Ultra Bonus Week 2 have any new Shiny Pokémon?
Pokémon Go trainers love their Shinies and would be pretty bummed if Ultra Bonus Week 2 didn't have any additional ones in the mix. Happily, that's not the case -- all four of the Pokémon listed above in 7 km Eggs can hatch in Shiny forms too.
How about different Pokémon in raids during Week 2?
Again, the answer here is yes. The prize this week is Deoxys, available in all forms and making its debut outside EX Raids. Specifically, you'll be able to find all four variations of Deoxys in Tier 5 raids all week long, and since the Attack (for PvE) and Defense (PvP) forms are favorites among the Pokémon Go community, there might not be a better time to obtain them than right now.
So what's the best way to spend time taking advantage of Ultra Bonus Week 2?
Really, keep on doing what you were likely doing during Week 1 of this event: Play often and raid as much as possible. Here's a quick recap:
- Make sure to keep your Incubator full at all times to hatch 7 km Eggs, where you'll find regional Pokémon for the next two weeks.
- Send gifts to your friends to encourage them to reciprocate, since that's the only way to get 7 km Eggs.
- Whenever possible, pitch in on Tier 5 raids since that's where Deoxys is hanging out this week.
Any more questions about Pokémon Ultra Bonus Week 2?
This is a pretty straightforward event, but if you have any questions we still didn't answer, please share them in the comments section. We'll be serving up a Week 3 guide as well, so be sure to watch for that next week.