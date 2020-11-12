Pokémon HOME, the cloud based Pokémon storage that launched in February, 2020, is finally available for Pokémon Go. Pokémon HOME works a little different for Pokémon Go than it does for Pokémon Sword and Shield, but with a Gigantamax Melmetal and a Mystery Box on the line, you're going to want to transfer at least one Pokémon every now and then. What is Pokémon HOME?

Simply put, Pokémon HOME is a cloud based storage system for Pokémon collected from many core Pokémon games and now Pokémon Go as well. It allows you to store up to 6,000 Pokémon, trade with other players, collect mystery gifts, decorate your room, and even earn points that can be exchanged for BP in Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield. There is a Basic Plan that offers a limited number of features for free; however, to get the most from Pokémon HOME, you'll want to pay for the Premium Plan. It costs $3 for 30 days, $5 for 90 days, or $16 annually. You can purchase your preferred plan through the Nintendo eShop. How do I transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Pokémon HOME? Once you've linked your Pokémon Go and Pokémon HOME accounts, you can transfer Pokémon immediately. To transfer Pokémon, just follow these easy steps: Open Pokémon Go. Tap on the PokéBall icon to open the Main Menu. Source: iMore Tap on the gear icon to open Settings. Scroll down and tap on Pokémon HOME. Source: iMore Tap on Send Pokémon. Source: iMore Tap on Continue. Source: iMore Tap on the Pokémon you wish to transfer. Source: iMore Tap on Next. Tap on Transport. Source: iMore Tap on Done Source: iMore Open Pokémon HOME Source: iMore Tap anywhere to start. A message entitled Pokémon Go Link will pop up. Tap Yes to complete the transfer. Source: iMore Tap View transferred Pokémon. Source: iMore Tap Receive Pokémon. Source: iMore Now you can move transferred Pokémon to Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield, trade them using the GTS or Wonder Box, or just keep them in your Pokémon HOME until the next game. Things you should know before transfering Pokémon When using Pokémon Sword or Shield with Pokémon HOME, you can transfer as many Pokémon as you want as often as you want until your HOME is full. Pokémon Go is a little different. You should keep in mind several things before you transfer any Pokémon. Transfer Energy Source: iMore In order to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Pokémon HOME, you'll use the Go Transporter. This device has to be charged to work and some Pokémon take a lot more to transfer over than others. Your Go Transporter can store up to 10,000 Energy, which sounds like a lot, but that gets used up pretty quick by certain Pokémon.

Pokémon Normal Shiny CP 1,000-2,000 CP 2,000+ Normal 10 1,990 +100 +300 Legendary 1,000 9,000 +300 +500 Mythical 2,000 8,000 +500 +700