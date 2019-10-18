Niantic recently released a new tool called Wayfarer, which allows eligible players across some of its apps to nominate and review submissions for Portals and Pokéstops. At the moment, this tool is only available for level 10+ Ingress players and level 40 Canadian and German Pokémon Go Players but Niantic has promised to release the tool globally by the end of the year. Are you one of the lucky few who can help build Niantic games? Here's what you need to know.

What is Wayfarer?

Long before Niantic set the bar for real world AR games in Ingress and Pokémon Go, the company had its first app, Field Trip. Field Trip was built around the idea that local people could better tell others about the important places around them than anyone else.

Users could submit any place of cultural significance, along with photos and details explaining why this place was important. Then, when visiting a new place, users could discover those sort of places using the app. Some of the places were churches or old government buildings. Some were art installments. Some were just important historical spots. But all these places eventually became the groundwork for Ingress, Pokémon Go and Harry Potter Wizards Unite.

Eventually, Field Trip was retired and replaced with a tool used by high level Ingress Players called Operation Portal Recon. Now, that too has been replaced with a tool that can be used from both Ingress and Pokémon Go called Wayfarer.

Unlike Field Trip and Operation Portal Recon, Wayfarer takes things an extra step further by giving players the ability to rate and review submissions. By crowdsourcing this information, Niantic has streamlined the process for getting new Portals, Pokéstops, and Gyms.

Who can use Wayfarer?

Currently only level 10+ Ingress players and level 40 Canadian and German Pokémon Go players are eligible to use Wayfarer. Niantic has promised to release this tool globally for Pokémon Go players by the end of the year but we do not currently know if the level cap will be lowered. When more players become eligible, we'll let you know!

How do I sign up?

In order to sign up, you can log into Wayfarer using either the Google or Facebook account linked to your Ingress or Pokémon Go account. The site will let you know if you're eligible.

How do I submit a location?

I'm a Wayfarer, now what?

Once you've successfully signed up to be a Wayfarer, do the following:

Log into Pokémon Go. Go into your settings. Here you will find a button to submit a Wayspot to be considered for a new Pokéstop. There will also be a counter letting you know how many more spots you can submit and how long until you are allowed to submit more. Currently, players are allowed to submit seven spots every two weeks but these numbers may change since Wayfarer is still in Beta.

What am I looking for anyway?

Before you can choose a spot to submit, you need to know what qualifies as a Pokéstop. A Pokéstop needs to have some cultural, historic or artistic significance. It can be a place of worship, a historic statue, or an art exhibit, for example. Your local McDonalds is not a good Pokéstop but a big mural covering the side of a building would be!

You'll also need to include information about the spot you choose. At a minimum, your stop needs a name, a location and a description. While you don't need to submit a ten page essay describing your stop, keep in mind that other players will be rating and reviewing your submissions so providing a detailed and compelling description increases the chances of your spot being chosen.

Location, location, location!