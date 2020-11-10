After months of build up, Pokémon HOME, the cloud storage system for Pokémon games is finally compatible Pokémon Go; however, there are some limitations to the service. For starters, only level 40 Trainers can use Pokémon HOME through Pokémon Go. This may only be a temporary level cap, as Niantic often releases features gradually, allowing the top level players to use new feature before they are eventually released for most, if not all players.

Additionally, there are a handful of Pokémon that cannot be transferred into Pokémon HOME at all. Costumed Pokémon are unable to be transferred at all - so sad for my many, many costumed Pikachu. Spinda, a Pokémon known for having approximately four billion different potential versions in the core games (and only nine in Pokémon Go) also cannot be transferred. According to some data miners, Kyurem Black and Kyurem White cannot be transferred either, but as neither has been introduced in Pokémon Go yet, we cannot confirm this.

Certain Pokémon with multiple formes will change upon being transferred. Castform (Sunny, Rainy, or Snowy), Cherrim (Sunny), Giratina (Origin), and Genesect (Burn, Chill, Douse, or Shock) will revert upon being transferred. Dataminers have also found that Darmanitan (Zen), Meloetta (Pirouette), and Keldeo (Resolute) will also revert formes upon being transferred.

The biggest surprise, however, is the cost. While Pokémon HOME is technically available for free with very limited use, most players using HOME pay for the service. On top of that, most players using HOME are also paying for Nintendo Switch online membership. While using HOME through Pokémon Go is technically free, using the in game transporter requires energy and that energy can be used up very quickly. In fact, a single shiny Legendary or Mythical Pokémon will exhaust all of your energy for the week. Given that the service allows players to transfer as many Pokémon as HOME can hold at any point from the core games, this limit is surprising (and disappointing) many players, especially considering the transfers are one way only.

Still, it is finally here and for some top level players, this will be very exciting news.