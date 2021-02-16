Niantic has just announced the next Pokémon Go Community Day and the featured Pokémon will be Fletchling, the Tiny Robin Pokémon. This Normal and Flying type is a Gen VI Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region. Its last stage, Talonflame is a Flying and Fire type which will have the Community Day exclusive move, Incinerate. This Community Day will be held on March 6, 2021 and will be a Community Day: Play at Home Edition, running for twice the length of a normal Community Day.

Other bonuses will include three hour long Incense and triple Catch XP. Additionally, Fletchling's Shiny variant will be introduced and boosted, making it the first Gen VI Pokémon to have a Shiny variant in Pokémon Go. Fletchling will be featured in a Paid Special Research story, The Bravest Bird, available for $1USD or local equivalent in the PokéShop. The PokéShop will also have a Community Day box with 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, a Poffin, and an Elite Fast TM for just 1,280 PokéCoins. Don't forget to take a few pics of your Fletchling for a Snapshot Surprise!

Are you excited for a chance to catch tons of Fletchling? Will the Scorching Pokémon, Talonflame be more useful to your roster with Incinerate?