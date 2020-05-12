Although Niantic has yet to announce it, the official Community Day help page has been updated to include details for May's Community Day. The event will run from 11 AM to 5 PM local time on Sunday, May 24, 2020. The featured Pokémon will be Seedot, the acorn Pokémon. Although Seedot is a pure grass type, its final evolution, Shiftry is a Grass and Dark type that performs well in both Ultra and Great league PVP battles. Shiftry evolved on Community Day will know the exclusive move, Bullet Seed. In addition, Community Day will feature a bonus of triple catch experience, and incense will be extended to three hours, allowing for players to cover the entire event with only two incense.

While the bonus extension on incense seems to suggest that this Community Day will also be a Stay at Home Edition, we are still trying to confirm this. As a reminder, last month's Community Day: Stay At Home Edition featuring Abra worked quite well by allowing players to purchase a special research, as well as livetweeting to bring the community together. Although there are some areas which are reopening and Niantic recently announced the final one PokéCoin bundle, many players are still shelter in place or otherwise social distancing, leaving many hoping for at least one more Stay at Home Edition Community Day.

Are you excited to evolve a Shiftry with Bullet Seed during this month's Community Day?