Today, Niantic announced a new website for Pokémon Go players to redeem promo codes. While promo codes have been a part of Pokémon Go since the beta version, this feature has been underutilized. Codes were rare and even when players obtained them, if they used an Apple device, they could not redeem them. For some time now, players have been hoping that Niantic would implement the same solution that it used for one of its other AR games, Ingress. Ingress players have long since been able to go online to redeem their promotional codes, getting lots of useful items for free applied directly to their account. Well, the day has finally arrived and now all Pokémon Go players can redeem promo codes, regardless of their device.

To celebrate, Niantic released the following promo code:

EMRK2EZWLVSSZDC5 expires April 10, 2020

Player can redeem this code by logging into the official Pokémon Go Promo Code Redemption site with the Google, Facebook, or Niantic Kids account they use to log into Pokémon Go. Then, enter in the code and you'll be rewarded with free items. Niantic continues to evolve their approach to real world gaming while social distancing has become a necessity, and this is just one more way to let players engage with these games when they cannot leave their homes.

Are you excited to finally be able to use promo codes in Pokémon Go? What would you like to see come from the next promo code? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was!