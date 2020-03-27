Niantic took to Twitter today to announce more changes to Pokémon Go to help players who are social distancing. As more and more players around the world find themselves confined to their homes, limiting their time outside, and otherwise unable to play Pokémon Go regularly, Niantic has made numerous changes to the game to make it easier to play from home. To further these measures, the current Legendary Pokémon available in Five Star Raids and as Reward Encounters in the Pokémon Go Battle League, Thundurus and Cobalion will be available for a few additional days. Players will have until Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 1 PM PST to complete these Raids or encounter these Legenday Pokémon by completing Pokémon Go Battle League sets. As a reminder, the walking requirements to earn Pokémon Go Battle League sets has been suspended so players can battle others around the world without leaving the safety of their homes.

In addition to extending the availability of these two Legendary Pokémon, Niantic has suspended weekly Legendary Raid Hours until further notice. These weekly events, usually held every Wednesday, saw virtually every Gym in the game taken over by Legendary Raids for one hour and drew in large crowds. So, to support social distancing efforts, this event has been cancelled.

Have you been able to catch Thundurus or Cobalion yet? Will you be making use of these extra days? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!