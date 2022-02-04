In Pokémon Go, Legendary Raids are always available at some Gyms, but once a week they take over virtually all Gyms for an entire hour. These Legendary Raid Hours provide a chance for players to get together with a team and face several of the current Legendary Raid Boss in one quick go. How do they work, and what are they currently offering? Read ahead to find out, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
What are Legendary Raid Hours in Pokémon Go?
A feature originally introduced in June 2019, Legendary Raid Hours are a weekly event in which virtually all Gyms are taken over by the current Legendary raid boss. Unlike normal raids, these raids last for the entire hour. These are still Legendary raids, meaning they require multiple players, so players are encouraged to team up for the hour so they can move from Gym to Gym until they've exhausted their Raid Passes or the hour is complete. If it isn't safe in your area to coordinate with a team, you can still participate using Remote Raid Passes and an online team.
When are the next Legendary Raid Hours in Pokémon Go?
Legendary Raid Hours are held every Wednesday evening from 6 to 7 PM local time.
February's Legendary Raid Hours will be held on the following dates:
- February 2: check out our Regirock* raid guide to prepare!
- February 9: check out our Registeel* raid guide to prepare!
- February 16: check out our Deoxys* (Normal forme) raid guide to prepare!
- February 23: check out our Deoxys* (Defense forme) raid guide to prepare!
Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.
Questions about Legendary Raid Hours in Pokémon Go?
Do you have questions about Legendary Raid Hours? Any guess as to what Pokémon might be featured when they return? Drop us a comment below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
TV+ show 'The Afterparty' scores top 10 streaming ranking in opening week
Apple TV+ show 'The Afterparty' was amongst Reelgood's top 10 titles in streaming on its opening weekend.
Apple reveals commission rate for alternative App Store payments in NL
Apple has revealed that it will charge 27% commission on payments made using an alternative payment method for dating apps in the Netherlands, as required by new laws in the country.
Is Matter actually going to be a revolution for the (Apple) smart home?
The new smart home standard, Matter, is poised to make all manner of devices more interoperable across different smart home ecosystems, but will it make much of a difference to your HomeKit setup? Not really.
Haven't played all Nintendo Switch Pokémon games? What are you waiting for?
Looking for some awesome games to complete your Nintendo Switch collection? You can't go wrong with Pokémon RPGs and DLC!