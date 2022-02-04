In Pokémon Go, Legendary Raids are always available at some Gyms, but once a week they take over virtually all Gyms for an entire hour. These Legendary Raid Hours provide a chance for players to get together with a team and face several of the current Legendary Raid Boss in one quick go. How do they work, and what are they currently offering? Read ahead to find out, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey! What are Legendary Raid Hours in Pokémon Go?

A feature originally introduced in June 2019, Legendary Raid Hours are a weekly event in which virtually all Gyms are taken over by the current Legendary raid boss. Unlike normal raids, these raids last for the entire hour. These are still Legendary raids, meaning they require multiple players, so players are encouraged to team up for the hour so they can move from Gym to Gym until they've exhausted their Raid Passes or the hour is complete. If it isn't safe in your area to coordinate with a team, you can still participate using Remote Raid Passes and an online team. When are the next Legendary Raid Hours in Pokémon Go?