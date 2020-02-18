What you need to know
- A Pokémon Go Egg shift occurred on February 18, 2020.
- Seven KM Eggs gained from Friend Gifts will now only contain Fossil Pokémon.
- Fossil Pokémon will no longer hatch from Two, Five, or Ten KM Eggs and Riolu will now hatch from Ten KM Eggs.
While the contents of Pokémon Go Eggs are always changing, today Niantic announced one of the biggest non-event Egg shifts since the introduction of Alolan Variant Pokémon. As of February 18, 2020, all Fossil Pokémon will be hatching strictly from Seven KM Eggs. As a reminder, Seven KM Eggs are the Eggs randomly dropped from Gifts exchanged with friends. You can stock up on gifts just by spinning PokéStops but you can only hold ten at a time and you can only open 20 Gifts per day. Up until today, these Eggs were the only way to get most of the Alolan Variant Pokémon, but these Eggs also included most of the Baby Pokémon as well.
The announcement did not specify where the Alolan Variants would be moving to or if they will be unavailable for the time being, nor did it specify where most of the Baby Pokémon would be hatching. It did specify that, perhaps the most sought after Baby Pokémon, Riolu would now be hatching from Ten KM Eggs.
For now, you can be hatching the following Pokémon exclusively from your Seven KM Eggs:
- Omanyte
- Kabuto
- Aerodactyl
- Lileep
- Anorith
- Cranidos
- Shieldon
- Tirtouga
- Archen
So make sure to exchange lots of gifts and do lots of walking to hatch these Prehistoric Pokémon! Are you excited for this chance at more Fossil Pokémon? What would you like to see in the next swap? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as out many Pokémon Go Guides, so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
