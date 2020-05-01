Pokémon Go's latest event, the Throwback Challenge 2020 is here, and it's going to be a busy month for all you Pokémon Trainers! Each week will feature a new set of Timed Research, and we here at iMore have all the details for week one: Kanto Timed Research! What is a Throwback Challenge?

Throwback Challenges are kind of like Special Research, only with the added difficulty of being timed. When you log in during a Throwback Challenge week, you will gain the Timed Research line in your Today View. From there, you will be able to complete the research for a set period of time, after which anything left incomplete will disappear. Each week in May 2020 will feature a different Timed Research line, and completing them all will unlock an additional line during the first week of June. The weeks begin on Fridays at 1 pm local time. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Throwback Challenge 2020: Kanto Timed Research This week's special Timed Research line includes lots of Pokémon from the Kanto region of Gen 1. We have Pokémon reward encounters for every step, as well as for a few of the individual tasks, and more of these Pokémon than not have the potential to be Shiny. Nearly every step of this Timed Research line can be completed without ever leaving home, and all of them can be completed solo. The only tasks that might require leaving the house are battling in a Raid and earning a Candy walking with your Buddy. Step One

Catch three Grass, Water, or Fire type Pokémon for ten Poké Balls. Take a Snapshot of a Bug type Pokémon for five Pinap Berries. Catch a Rock type Pokémon for 500 Stardust. Completion Rewards: Onix* encounter, one Rare Candy, two Golden Razz Berry. Step Two

Battle in a Raid for a Clefairy* encounter. Hint: You don't need to win this Raid, so if there is a Gym in range you can battle at remotely, but the only Raid happens to be a Legendary, you can still attempt the Raid to complete this task! Transfer three Pokémon for ten Super Potion. Catch a Water type Pokémon for 500 Stardust. Completion Rewards: Starmie Encounter, one Rare Candy, and two Silver Pinap Berries. Step Three

Evolve three Pokémon for ten Great Balls. Hatch an Egg for a Snorlax encounter. Catch an Electric type Pokémon for 500 Stardust. Completion Rewards: Raichu* Encounter, one Rare Candy, and two Golden Razz Berries. Step Four

Give your Buddy a treat for a Gastly* encounter. Send a Gift to a friend for a Dratini* encounter. Catch a Grass type Pokémon for 500 Stardust. Completion Rewards: Tangela Encounter, one Rare Candy, and two Silver Pinap Berries. Step Five

Earn a Candy walking with a Buddy for ten Ultra Balls. Hint: Try setting a Buddy whose candy distance is only one KM, like Magikarp or Pikachu! Make three Great Throws for a Chansey* encounter. Catch a Poison type Pokémon for 500 Stardust. Completion Rewards: Weezing* Encounter, one Rare Candy, two Golden Razz Berries. Step Six

Take a Snapshot of a Ghost type Pokémon for a Hitmonchan encounter. Catch a Fighting type Pokémon for a Lapras* encounter. Catch a Psychic type Pokémon for 500 Stardust. Completion Rewards: Alakazam* Encounter, one Rare Candy, and two Silver Pinap Berries. Step Seven

Take a Snapshot of an Ice type Pokémon for ten Hyper Potions. Evolve a Pokémon for an Aerodactyl* encounter. Catch a Fire type Pokémon for 500 Stardust. Completion Rewards: Arcanine* Encounter, one Rare Candy, and two Golden Razz Berries. Step Eight

Power up a Pokémon six times for one Fast TM. Battle another Trainer for one Star Piece. Catch a Ground type Pokémon for 500 Stardust. Completion Rewards: Nidoking* Encounter, one Rare Candy, and two Silver Pinap Berries. Step Nine

