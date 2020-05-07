Pokémon Go's latest event, Throwback Challenge 2020, is here, and it's going to be a busy month for all you Pokémon Trainers! Each week will feature new Timed Research, and we here at iMore have all the details for week two — Johto Timed Research!

Throwback Challenges are kind of like Special Research, only with the added difficulty of being timed. When you log in during a Throwback Challenge week, you will gain the Timed Research line in your Today View. From there, you can complete the research over a set period of time, after which anything left incomplete will disappear.

Each week in May 2020 will feature a different Timed Research line, and completing them all will unlock an additional line during the first week of June. The weeks are supposed to begin each Friday at 1 p.m. local time. The first week in Kanto just wrapped up on May 8, 2020 and now we're moving into week two in the Johto region.

Throwback Challenge 2020: Johto Timed Research

This week's special Timed Research line dropped early and is available now. It includes a lot of Pokémon from Gen II in the Johto region. We have Pokémon reward encounters for every step, as well as for a few of the individual tasks, and more of these Pokémon than not have the potential to be Shiny. Nearly every step of this Timed Research line can be completed without ever leaving home, and all of them can be completed solo. The only task that might require leaving the house is hatching an egg.

Asterisk denotes Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny

Step One