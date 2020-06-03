Pokemon Go Throwback Challenge ChampionSource: Niantic

Pokémon Go's latest event, the Throwback Challenge 2020, is here, and it's going to be a busy month for all you Pokémon Trainers! Each week featured new Timed Research and, if you completed all four weeks or purchased a ticket, you can now begin the final Special Research. Fortunately, we here at iMore have all the details for this final Special Research!

What is a Throwback Challenge?

Pokemon Go Throwback Challenge ScreenshotSource: Niantic

Throwback Challenges are kind of like Special Research, only with the added difficulty of being timed. When you log in during a Throwback Challenge week, you will gain the Timed Research line in your Today View. From there, you can complete the research over a set period of time, after which anything left incomplete will disappear.

Each week in May 2020 featured a different Timed Research line, and completing them all (or purchasing a ticket) unlocks an additional line during the first week of June. The final week has arrived, but unlike the previous Throwback Challenges, this reward week is not timed. There will be bonuses that will help to complete the Special Research during the week, but even if you don't complete it now, the Special Research stays until you do complete it.

Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 Research

This week's Special Research line includes a lot of Pokémon from Gen V in the Unova region. We have Pokémon reward encounters for every step, as well as for a few of the individual tasks. Unlike the Timed Research lines of the previous weeks, this Special Research is going to require leaving home. In particular, winning 15 Raids and hatching 15 Eggs. However, as previously mentioned, you do not have to complete it this week.

  • Asterisk denotes Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny

Step One

Pokemon 574 GothitaSource: The Pokémon Company

  1. Make 15 Great Throws for a Galarian Meowth Encounter.
  2. Catch 15 Pokémon for an Incense.
  3. Transfer 15 Pokémon for 30 Ultra Balls.

Completion Rewards: Gothita encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP.

Step Two

Pokemon 554 DarumakaSource: The Pokémon Company

  1. Evolve 5 Pokémon for five Rare Candy.
  2. Hatch 15 Eggs for an Oshawott encounter.
  3. Win 15 Raids for ten Max Revives.

Completion Rewards: Darumaka encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP.

Step Three

Pokemon 523 ZebstrikaSource: The Pokémon Company

  1. Make an Excellent Throw for 30 Rare Candy.
  2. Battle another Trainer 15 times for Tepig encounter.
  3. Power up Pokémon 15 times for 500 Stardust.

Completion Rewards: Zebstrika encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP.

Step Four

Pokemon 531 AudinoSource: The Pokémon Company

  1. Give your Buddy Pokémon 15 treats for a Golden Razz Berry.
  2. Catch a Dragon type Pokémon for a Snivy encounter.
  3. Take 15 Snapshots for a Silver Pinap Berry.

Completion Rewards: Audino, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step Five

Pokemon 649 GenesectSource: The Pokémon Company

  1. Autocompleted for a Charged TM.
  2. Autocompleted for a Galarian Stunfisk encounter.
  3. Autocompleted for a Fast TM.

Completion rewards: Genesect encounter, five Rare Candies, Professor Willow's Glasses,

Bonuses

While players have to earn or purchase tickets for the special research, all Trainers can enjoy the following bonuses:

These bonuses will be available beginning at 1 PM local time on Wednesday, June 3 until 1 PM local time on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Questions?

Do you have any questions about completing the Throwback Challenge Champion research? Did you earn your way in, purchase your ticket, or perhaps even both? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!

Pokemon Go

Main

Pokemon Go Banner Source: Niantic

