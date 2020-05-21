Pokémon Go's latest event, Throwback Challenge 2020, is here, and it's going to be a busy month for all you Pokémon Trainers! Each week will feature new Timed Research, and we here at iMore have all the details for week four — Sinnoh Timed Research! What is a Throwback Challenge?

Source: Niantic

Throwback Challenges are kind of like Special Research, only with the added difficulty of being timed. When you log in during a Throwback Challenge week, you will gain the Timed Research line in your Today View. From there, you can complete the research over a set period of time, after which anything left incomplete will disappear. Each week in May 2020 will feature a different Timed Research line, and completing them all will unlock an additional line during the first week of June. The weeks are supposed to begin each Friday at 1 p.m. local time. The third week in Hoenn just wrapped up on May 22, 2020 and now we're moving into week four in the Sinnoh region. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Throwback Challenge 2020: Sinnoh Timed Research This week's special Timed Research line includes a lot of Pokémon from Gen IV in the Sinnoh region. We have Pokémon reward encounters for every step, as well as for a few of the individual tasks, and more of these Pokémon than not have the potential to be Shiny. Nearly every step of this Timed Research line can be completed without ever leaving home, and all of them can be completed solo. The only tasks that might require leaving the house are hatching an egg, and earning Candies with your Buddy Pokémon. There are two steps requiring Candies this week, but if you assign a Buddy who only needs one KM to earn a Candy, like Pikachu or Magikarp you won't have to go far. Asterisk denotes Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny Step One

Catch three Grass, Water, or Fire type Pokémon for ten PokéBalls. Power up a Pokémon for a Burmy* encounter. Take a snapshot of a Rock type Pokémon for 500 Stardust. Completion Rewards: Cranidos enounter, one Pinap Berry, two Razz Berries. Step Two

Take a snapshot of a Grass type Pokémon for five Razz Berries. Send a gift to a Friend for a Combee encounter. Catch a Grass type Pokémon for 500 Stardust. Completion Rewards: Grotle* encounter, two Pinap Berries, one Razz Berry. Step Three

Make three Nice Throws for a Magnetic Lure Module. Hatch an Egg for a Bronzor* encounter. Catch a Fighting type Pokémon for 500 Stardust. Completion Rewards: Monferno* encounter, one Pinap Berry, two Razz Berries. Step Four

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy Pokémon for ten Great Balls. Hint: You can use a 1 KM Buddy Pokémon like Magikarp or Pikachu to finish this fast! Catch a Ground type Pokémon for a Skorupi* encounter. Catch a Water type Pokémon for 500 Stardust. Completion Rewards: Prinplup* enounter, two Pinap Berries, one Razz Berry. Step Five

Battle another Trainer for a Charged TM. Use three Berries to help catch Pokémon for a Sinnoh Stone. Catch a Ghost type Pokémon for 500 Stardust. Completion Rewards: Drifloon* enounter, one Pinap Berry, two Razz Berries. Step Six

Take a snapshot of a Steel type Pokémon for ten Ultra Balls. Give your Buddy Pokémon three treats for a Hippopotas* encounter. Catch a Steel type Pokémon for 500 Stardust. Completion Rewards: Shieldon encounter, two Pinap Berries, one Razz Berry. Step Seven

Evolve a Pokémon for a Gible* encounter. Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy Pokémon for a Glacial Lure Module. Hint: You can use a 1 KM Buddy Pokémon like Magikarp or Pikachu to finish this fast! Catch an Ice type Pokémon for 500 Stardust. Completion Rewards: Abomasnow* encounter, one Pinap Berry, two Razz Berries. Step Eight

Power up Pokémon three times for a Star Piece. Make three Great Throws for a Fast TM. Catch an Electric type Pokémon for 500 Stardust. Completion Rewards: Shinx* encounter, two Pinap Berries, one Razz Berry. Step Nine

