Pokémon Go's latest event, Throwback Challenge 2020, is here, and it's going to be a busy month for all you Pokémon Trainers! Each week will feature new Timed Research, and we here at iMore have all the details for week three — Hoenn Timed Research!
What is a Throwback Challenge?
Throwback Challenges are kind of like Special Research, only with the added difficulty of being timed. When you log in during a Throwback Challenge week, you will gain the Timed Research line in your Today View. From there, you can complete the research over a set period of time, after which anything left incomplete will disappear.
Each week in May 2020 will feature a different Timed Research line, and completing them all will unlock an additional line during the first week of June. The weeks are supposed to begin each Friday at 1 p.m. local time. The second week in Johto just wrapped up on May 15, 2020 and now we're moving into week three in the Hoenn region.
Throwback Challenge 2020: Hoenn Timed Research
This week's special Timed Research line includes a lot of Pokémon from Gen III in the Hoenn region. We have Pokémon reward encounters for every step, as well as for a few of the individual tasks, and more of these Pokémon than not have the potential to be Shiny. Nearly every step of this Timed Research line can be completed without ever leaving home, and all of them can be completed solo. The only task that might require leaving the house is earning a Candy walking with your Buddy Pokémon. For this one, we recommend assigning a Buddy Pokémon that only requires one kilometer to earn a Candy, like Magikarp or Pikachu.
- Asterisk denotes Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny
Step One
- Catch three Grass, Water or Fire type Pokémon for ten Poké Balls.
- Autocompleted for five Rare Candies.
- Catch a Rock type Pokémon for 500 Stardust.
Completion Rewards: Nosepass encounter, one Pinap Berry, two Razz Berries.
Step Two
- Power up a Pokémon for five Pinap Berries.
- Make three nice throws for a Lairon* encounter.
- Catch a Fighting type Pokémon for 500 Stardust.
Completion Rewards: Hariyama* encounter, two Pinap Berries, one Razz Berry.
Step Three
- Send a gift to a friend for one Incense.
- Make three Curve Ball throws for a Wailmer* encounter.
- Catch an Electric type Pokémon for 500 Stardust.
Completion Rewards: Manectric* encounter, one Pinap Berry, two Razz Berries.
Step Four
- Earn one Candy walking with your Buddy Pokémon for a Trapinch* Encounter. Hint: You can use a 1 KM Buddy Pokémon like Magikarp or Pikachu to finish this fast!
- Catch three Pokémon with weather boost for a Bagon* encounter.
- Catch a Fire type Pokémon for 500 Stardust.
Completion Rewards: Camerupt encounter, two Pinap Berries, one Razz Berry.
Step Five
- Make three Great throws for a Shedinja encounter.
- Power up Pokémon three times for ten Great Balls.
- Catch a Normal type Pokémon for 500 Stardust.
Completion Rewards: Slakoth* encounter, one Pinap Berry, two Razz Berries.
Step Six
- Catch a Water, Electric, or Bug type Pokémon for ten Ultra Balls.
- Battle another Trainer for an Absol* encounter.
- Catch a Flying type Pokémon for 500 Stardust.
Completion Rewards: Swellow* encounter, two Pinap Berries, one Razz Berry.
Step Seven
- Catch a Ghost type Pokémon for five Revives.
- Give you Buddy Pokémon three treats for a Charged TM.
- Catch a Psychic Pokémon for 500 Stardust.
Completion Rewards: Claydol* encounter, one Pinap Berry, two Razz Berries.
Step Eight
- Take a snapshot of a Water type Pokémon for a Clamperl* encounter.
- Evolve a Pokémon for a Star Piece.
- Catch a Water type Pokémon for 500 Stardust.
Completion Rewards: Sealeo encounter, two Pinap Berries, one Razz Berry.
Step Nine
- Autocompleted for 3000 XP
- Autocompleted for 3000 XP
- Autocompleted for 3000 XP
Completion rewards: Groudon* encounter with the event exclusive move Fire Punch, and ten Rare Candies.
Bonuses
To help you complete these Timed Research tasks, the following features and bonuses will be in effect all week:
- Pokémon from the Hoenn region will be spawning more frequently, including Skitty*, Zangoose*, and Seviper*.
- Pokémon from the Hoenn region will also be in more Raids.
- Pokémon from the Hoenn region will be featured in 7 KM Eggs, including Lotad*, Slakoth*, Nincada*, Skitty*, Sableye*, Mawile*, Trapinch*, Feebas*, and Clamperl*.
- Pikachu* wearing a Rayquaza hat will be available.
- Shiny Skitty* will be introduced.
- Event-exclusive Field Research will reward players with encounters featuring Pokémon originally found in the Hoenn region.
- Hatch and Buddy Candy Distance will both be halved all week.
What's next?
Once you've completed these Timed Research tasks, you can sit back, relax, and wait for next week's Throwback Challenge to unlock. Beginning Friday, May 22 at 1 p.m. local time, the Sinnoh Timed Research line will unlock. As soon as it does, we'll be here to update you on every task involved.
Questions?
Do you have any questions about completing week three of the Throwback Challenge event? What Pokémon and rewards do you hope to see next week? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Oh Bother helps you avoid interrupting someone while you work from home
Now that we're all working from home it's way too easy to interrupt someone while they're busy. This app hopes to make that easier to avoid.
A flaw in Adobe Acrobat Reader gives people root access to your Mac
Now would probably be a pretty good time to update Adobe Acrobat Reader on your Mac after a pretty severe security flaw was made public.
Users complain about the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro's battery drain
Responses to the arrival of the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro have been almost universally positive. But there's one problem that remains weeks after its release.
Get these Pokémon Mystery Dungeon accessories for your Switch
Are you loving being a Pokémon in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX? Bring the love to your Nintendo Switch with these great accessories.