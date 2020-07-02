Although it's only been two days since the last Willow Report, another issue was just tweeted out from the official Pokémon Go Twitter. This issue features Spark, the leader of Team Instinct, who found two more scraps of paper depicting Team GO Rocket hot air balloons. He explained to Professor Willow that he'd found them a week ago, but during the midst of the Bug Out Event. He had been so busy trying to find a Shiny Weedle, that he'd forgotten all about them up until today.

Professor Willow explained Blanche's findings and their description of the Team GO Rocket Grunts, which reminded Spark of his own Team GO Rocket sightings. He'd spotted Grunts out and about, pointing up at the sky. Professor Willow mused that they might have been looking at the same strange object which Trainers had spotted in the sky during the Solstice event.

All of this comes in at the same time as reports from the data miner team, PokéMiners of Flying Pikachu sprites in the latest update. The team also found sprites for Souvenir Confetti and a Souvenir Pikachu Visor. It is expected that these Pikachu will be available as soon as tomorrow with the first week of the Anniversary Challenge.

Are you looking forward to the chance to challenge Team GO Rocket in the air? Or are the Flying Pikachu what have you most excited? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!