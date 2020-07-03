Only a day after the last Willow Report, the official Pokémon Go Twitter has tweeted out the next update to the Willow Report. In this update, Candela, the leader of Team Valor, confronted Professor Willow, very upset after what seems to have been another confrontation with Arlo of Team GO Rocket. Although Candela didn't stick around for a conversation like the other two team leaders did, with all the scraps pieced together, Professor Willow was able to deduce that they made up a manual for a hot air balloon. He also noted that it was odd that Team GO Rocket would need a manual for only one balloon.

Today, with the start of the Pokémon Go Anniversary Challenge, Flying Pikachu has also taken flight, spawning in the wild, as a reward for Timed Research, and even as a Snapshot Surprise. This has many Trainers wondering if we will be seeing Team GO Rocket joining Pikachu in the skies soon. As soon as the next update goes live, we'll be the first to let you know!

